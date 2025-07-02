Accordion: Helper Grants Blog: Cottage Cove Ministry

June 18, 2025

By Ella Dumont

The Nashville Predators had the opportunity to host one of Cottage Cove Ministry’s summer field trips at Ford Ice Center Bellevue. Cottage Cove Ministries is a faith-driven nonprofit whose mission is “to provide educational opportunities, life skills, cases, and training in the arts through the power and in the name of Jesus Christ.” Founded in 1995, Cottage Cove offers after-school and summer programming across three locations in the city. They serve at-risk youth by teaching them about academic support, arts and practical development, helping young people build confidence and creativity in a nurturing Christian community.

Along with tutoring and homework help, students are taught life skills including communication, healthy habits and goal setting. They also have the opportunity to learn about the arts. Whether it be performing or visual art, the kids are given a platform to showcase themselves which allows for self-expression and exploration. Throughout all these programs, the kids can grow academically and personally which will help set them up for long-term success.

Each summer, the Preds Foundation hosts a variety of "Kids on Ice" sessions, where charities are invited to one of the Ford Ice Centers for skating and a lunch. Cottage Cove joined us for a session on June 18th. The kids and staff enjoyed a fun skate and were joined by Nashville Predators alumnus J.P. Dumont. The opportunity to skate allowed the kids to try something new and interact with a professional athlete. This field trip is one of many that Cottage Cove gets to have in the summer. The Predators Foundation was so glad that we got the opportunity to help them grow not only as kids but on the ice as skaters as well!