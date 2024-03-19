Territory Talk: Sam Bennett (Ep. 290)

Sam Bennett joins this episode of the Territory Talk podcast to discuss the upcoming playoff push, team toughness, the culture of the Florida Panthers and much more.

Plus, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive dive into the heated wild-card race in the Eastern Conference.

Highlights include:

It’s almost time for “Playoff Sam” to shine. (0:45)

Sam Bennett joins the show! (2:30)

Who’s the toughest Panther? Bennett weighs in. (7:00)

The “Panther Attitude” is infectious. (14:00)

The Capitals are making a push in the East. (18:00)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: