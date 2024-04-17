Territory Talk: Cats win the Atlantic (Ep. 294)

The Florida Panthers are the champions of the Atlantic Division!

Before previewing a first-round matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive spend this episode of Territory Talk taking a quick look back at everything that went into a truly outstanding regular season for the Panthers.

From individual performances to key team statistics, so much came together for the Cats over the last few months.

Highlights include:

The Panthers took care of business during the regular season. (1:00)

Defense, depth and goaltending defined the season in South Florida. (12:45).

Don’t forget to take a moment and enjoy what’s already happened. (26:30)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: