Territory Talk: Cats win the Atlantic (Ep. 294)

The Florida Panthers are the champions of the Atlantic Division!
Before previewing a first-round matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive spend this episode of Territory Talk taking a quick look back at everything that went into a truly outstanding regular season for the Panthers.
From individual performances to key team statistics, so much came together for the Cats over the last few months.
Highlights include:
- The Panthers took care of business during the regular season. (1:00)
- Defense, depth and goaltending defined the season in South Florida. (12:45).
- Don’t forget to take a moment and enjoy what’s already happened. (26:30)
