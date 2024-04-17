STATS: Forsling’s eye-popping plus/minus rating

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Gustav Forsling’s regular season was positively fantastic.
A real plus, one might say.
Puns aside, the smooth-skating defenseman wrapped up his regular season in classic fashion, finishing with a +4 plus/minus rating in a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
In addition to helping the Florida Panthers win the Atlantic Division, Forsling also succeeded in joining some elite company with another outstanding performance in Game 82.
With the dust now settled, his plus/minus rating for the season is locked in at +56.
Yes, +56.
That lofty number not only places him atop the leaderboard in the NHL (he has a +11 cushion on Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo in second), but also makes him one of just four active players in the league to finish a season with a plus/minus of at least +50.