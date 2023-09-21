Rodrigues: ‘We’re going to try and skate teams into the ground’

“We’re going to work, that’s kind of the team’s identity,” the 30-year-old veteran said. “On the forecheck and heavy on the backcheck. We’re going to try and skate teams into the ground. I thought we had a good first day. We did a lot of that today, and we’ll continue to do that.”

It’s also that style of play that drew him to the Panthers.

A ferocious forechecker with speed to burn, Rodrigues produced 16 goals and 23 assists in 69 games with Colorado this past season. The season before that, he logged 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists) in 82 games with Pittsburgh while also finishing 34th in voting for the Selke Trophy.

“Exactly,” Rodrigues said when asked about the similarities between his own playstyle and that of the Panthers. “That’s why I signed here. I thought it was a perfect fit for me. It’s fast-paced, it’s skilled, it’s hard. We compete hard, but we play a lot with the puck because of it. It’s nice when you put the work in and get results. That’s what we’ll try to do here throughout the year.”

As far as first impressions go, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice liked what he saw from Rodrigues on Day 1.

“You can see through the first day when he was able to get through that that he’s a very fit man,” said Maurice, who is heading into his second season behind the bench in South Florida. “We know the hard work is something that got him into the NHL. He’s a little bit like a number of our players where he did have to scratch and claw a little bit to get established. He’s also played with some very high-end players. He has that ability. We can move him in all three positions up and down the lineup. He can complement, and drive at times, lines with very skilled players.”