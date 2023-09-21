Rodrigues: ‘We’re going to try and skate teams into the ground’

While there’s nothing set in stone on the first day of training camp, Rodrigues did find himself in an enviable position during his first practice as a Panther. Over the course of the hour-and-a-half session, he lined up alongside superstar captain Aleksander Barkov on more than one occasion.
A tandem that certainly makes sense on paper, their early chemistry was evident.
“He’s such a smart, complete player,” Rodrigues said of Barkov, a big point producer and perennial contender for the Selke. “He does all the little things on top of being a lead offensively and defensively. We were having fun out there today, and hopefully we’ll continue to do that.”
No stranger to flanking an elite centerman like Barkov, Rodrigues has previously played on lines with other All-Star pivots like Nathan MacKinnon in Colorado and Sidney Crosby in Pittsburgh.
Given Barkov’s penchant for passing and otherworldly on-ice vision, Rodrigues knows that if he can find some open space on the ice that the fantastic Finn will make sure to get him the puck.
“Playing my off-side, you can kind of open up for (one-timers),” said Rodrigues, who’s amassed 35 goals over the last two seasons, not including his four in the playoffs. “If I can get open, he’s going to find me. He has the vision to make plays all over the ice. We’ll continue to work on it and hopefully get some chemistry.”
While there’s still a ways to go until lines are locked in for Opening Night on Oct. 12 at Minnesota, Rodrigues feels his first day as a Panther couldn’t have gone much better.
“Every guy compete and pushes each other to be better,” he said. “That’s usually when you have a successful team.”