RECAP: Rangers 4, Panthers 3 (SO)

NEW YORK – Even though they were missing several key players, the Florida Panthers looked like their old selves during a 4-3 shootout loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

With captain Aleksander Barkov (undisclosed) and Aaron Ekblad (lower body) already sidelined due to injuries, the Panthers were also missing Gustav Forsling (illness), Jonah Gadjovich (undisclosed) and Ryan Lomberg (undisclosed) in a hard-fought matchup against the top team in the Metropolitan Division.

Among the players to step up was defenseman Tobias Bjornfot, who made his debut with the Panthers.

“You learn a whole bunch of stuff – different line combinations, different D pairings,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “Got to see Tobias [Bjornfot] for the first time. He hasn’t played hockey in a long time. The second shift he’s down past the goal line on the other end and I thought, ‘Good for you, young man. Go show us what you can do and play the game to win.’ It was really good.”

In a rocking MSG, Matthew Tkachuk brought a silence to the crowd at 8:18 of the first period when he tipped in a shot from Josh Mahura, who filled in for Forsling on the top pairing, to put Florida up 1-0.

The goal marked the first time the Panthers struck first in the last five games.

Per NHL stats, Tkachuk’s 63 goals since joining the Panthers are now tied with Mike Hoffman for the second-most goals prior to a player’s 150th game with the franchise, trailing only Pavel Bure’s 114 goals in 149 games.