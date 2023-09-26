RECAP: Panthers 5, Predators 2 (Game 2)

It took two games, but I think we can all agree that it counts.

After cruising to a 5-0 win in Game 1, the Panthers completed their sweep of the Predators with a 5-2 win in Game 2 of their annual preseason doubleheader at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

For a recap of Florida’s win in Game 1, click here.

“It was good to be back out there and play in a real game-like situation,” said grizzled forward Sam Bennett, who led the Panthers with three points (one goal, two assists) in Game 2. “It felt good to get the first one out of the way. … It’s important that we play the right way. That’s the main thing you can get out of preseason, just getting up to game-speed and making sure you’re playing the right way.”

Flying out of the gate just as they did only a few hours earlier, the Panthers broke the ice in the first period of Game 2 when Kevin Stenlund, who stands an imposing 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, crashed the blue paint and powered a rebound past Predators goalie Juuse Saros to make it 1-0 at 8:25.