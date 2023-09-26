SUNRISE, Fla. – After a whole lot of chanting, the Panthers finally gave their fans 10!
RECAP: Panthers 5, Predators 2 (Game 2)
Bennett tallies three points as Panthers complete sweep of preseason doubleheader with Nashville
It took two games, but I think we can all agree that it counts.
After cruising to a 5-0 win in Game 1, the Panthers completed their sweep of the Predators with a 5-2 win in Game 2 of their annual preseason doubleheader at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.
For a recap of Florida’s win in Game 1, click here.
“It was good to be back out there and play in a real game-like situation,” said grizzled forward Sam Bennett, who led the Panthers with three points (one goal, two assists) in Game 2. “It felt good to get the first one out of the way. … It’s important that we play the right way. That’s the main thing you can get out of preseason, just getting up to game-speed and making sure you’re playing the right way.”
Flying out of the gate just as they did only a few hours earlier, the Panthers broke the ice in the first period of Game 2 when Kevin Stenlund, who stands an imposing 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, crashed the blue paint and powered a rebound past Predators goalie Juuse Saros to make it 1-0 at 8:25.
Just over a minute later, the Panthers doubled their lead when Bennett buried a rebound after a shot from Matthew Tkachuk to make it 2-0 at 9:52. Just as they were in the playoffs, the line of Bennett, Tkachuk and Nick Cousins caused chaos around the net for much of the game.
“It’s a credit to all the guys that have come into camp in shape,” Cousins said of the team’s hot starts in both Game 1 and 2. “Even just looking back at last year, I thought we had a lot more jump than when we played [the preseason doubleheader] in Nashville. That’s a positive sign.”
Padding the lead even further, Niko Mikkola fired a shot from the bottom of the right circle that clipped off a Predators defender and sailed past Saros to make it 3-0 at 14:38. Benefitting from another friendly bounce, Dmitry Kulikov then sent a shot off another defender and in to make it 4-0 at 18:28.
The goal was Kulikov’s first with the Panthers since April 15, 2016.
“It felt good,” said Kulikov, who is back for a second stint in South Florida after spending the past seven seasons with other squads around the NHL. “Not going to lie, I was a little nervous in the beginning maybe. Just getting the summer hands, summer legs out of the way. Then it was just playing the game.”
Helping keep the Predators at bay for much of the second period, Sergei Bobrovsky, looking sharp as ever after a stellar showing only a few months ago in the playoffs, came up with stops on three separate breakaways, including shutting his five-hole in a hurry on a quick shot from Zachary L'Heureux.
Finally breaking through, Jake Livingstone made a slick move and scored to cut Nashville’s deficit to 4-1 at 8:36.
With 7:17 left in the second period, both teams changed goaltenders. In both cases, a veteran was swapped for a youngster. Yaroslav Askarov relieved Saros for the Predators, while Mack Guzda, who looked very strong during the recent Rookie Showcase, took over for Bobrovsky.
After Tye Felhaber scored to make it a two-goal game and trim Nashville’s deficit to 4-2 at 17:40 of the third period, Kulikov stomped out any would-be comeback when he floated a long shot down the ice and into the empty cage to increase the lead to 5-2 and lock in the win for the Panthers with 1:11 left on the clock.
Florida has now won both games of the doubleheader in two of the last three seasons.
With two preseason games quickly in the books, head coach Paul Maurice said he expects some of the younger Cats on the team’s training camp roster to now head back to juniors.
“To get an NHL exhibition game out of junior hockey is a great learning experience for them,” Maurice said of the organization's talented group of prospects. “They’ll come back to camp next year, and some of these guys are probably going back to junior again, but it all builds so that when they come out and they turn pro and they come to our camp that they’re looking to make the team.”
CATS QUOTES
“It’s been a while, but there wasn’t a warmup for him in terms of training camp. He stepped in the net and looked like he’d been with us right to the end. He’s back in form. He looks good. He looks strong. I’m happy for him. It was a journey and it was a challenge. He met that challenge.” – Maurice on Spencer Knight’s performance in Game 1
“I think it’s almost a little bit of a benefit playing so long into June that you don’t lose the feel. We still have that chemistry. Definitely looking forward to starting the season with those two.” – Bennett on being reunited with Tkachuk and Cousins
“I never really liked playing against him when he was in St. Louis and I was in Nashville. Saw him lots. Real good player. Real smooth back there. He makes some subtle plays that maybe you don’t pick up on. We’re really happy to have him.” – Cousins on Mikkola
WHAT’S NEXT?
The Panthers will continue their preseason with a rematch of the Eastern Conference Final when they face off against the Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Wednesday.