RECAP: Panthers 5, Predators 0 (Game 1)

On the power play, the Panthers broke the ice when William Lockwood, who was inked a two-year, two-way contract in July, got a piece of Mike Reilly’s blast from the point and tipped the screaming rubber past Nashville goalie Kevin Lankinen and into the cage to make it 1-0 at 5:56.

Playing in the first NHL preseason game of his career, Samoskevich, who was selected by the Panthers in the first round (24th overall) in 2021, earned the secondary assist on the goal.