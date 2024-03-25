RECAP: Panthers 4, Flyers 1

PHILADELPHIA – Sam Reinhart found the back of the net twice to reach the storied 50-goal mark and help lead the Florida Panthers to a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday.

In addition to helping the Panthers (46-20-5) snap out of a four-game losing streak and move into a tie with the Boston Bruins (41-16-15) for first place in the Atlantic Division, Reinhart became just the second player in franchise history to record a 50-goal campaign, joining the Pavel “The Russian Rocket” Bure.

“It's just such an elite class and there will be very few people whose names that score 50 that you don't know,” said Panthers head coach Paul Maurice. “I mean you've just heard of them because they're the superstars. You know five of those are shorthanded goals, right? That tells you he's playing both sides of the puck. Sam is a battler and he's a team-first style player, and we're just so fortunate to have him.”

Feeling each other out in the beginning half of the first period, Reinhart put the Panthers on the board first with his 49th goal of the season on an assist from Anton Lundell to make it 1-0 at the 10:34 mark.