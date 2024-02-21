RECAP: Panthers 3, Senators 2 (OT)

SUNRISE, Fla. – How do you say “thread the needle” in Finnish?

Picking a corner from a sharp angle, Anton Lundell netted one of the prettiest goals of his career at 1:36 of overtime to lift the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

“It must be one of my coolest moments in this building, for sure,” said Lundell, who’s scored four goals over the last four games. “Overall, it got to overtime and I just waited for my opportunity. I got the puck and saw the short side was open and tried to fit it in there.”

Their sixth straight win – and the 10th win in their last 11 games – the Panthers (37-15-4) have once again jumped ahead of the Boston Bruins (33-12-11) for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

While tonight’s win wasn’t perfect, the Panthers continue to show they can get it done.

“We found a way to win a game when things were not easy for us,” said Panthers head coach Paul Maurice, citing the 29 shots his team had blocked and how it reflected their lack of quick hands and movement. “Our goaltender was very good. There was a play late in the third when Anton really, really backchecked hard. It won’t get noticed, but he killed the play in the corner and then broke the thing out. That’s why he went over [the boards] in overtime.”

Just 19 seconds into the first period, Aaron Ekblad, who looked no worse for wear after missing the last game due a lower-body injury, put the Panthers up 1-0 when he skated into the right circle, took a pass from Carter Verhaeghe and fired a shot past Joonas Korpisalo.