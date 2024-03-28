PROSPECTS: Three Panthers Prospects Set to Appear in NCAA Tournament

The Florida Panthers will have three prospects fighting for a spot in the Frozen Four.

With tournament set to get underway on Thursday, prospects Jack Devine (University of Denver), Owen Lindmark (University of Wisconsin) and Carter Berger (Western Michigan University) are all ready to go.

After already claiming the national championship in 2022, Devine and the top-seed Pioneers will face four-seed University of Massachusetts on Thursday in the Springfield Regional at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

A standout junior and top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, Devine, a seventh-round pick (221st overall) by the Panthers in 2022, ranks tied for third in goals (27) and sixth in points (55) in the nation.