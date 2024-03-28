PROSPECTS: Three Panthers Prospects Set to Appear in NCAA Tournament

frozen-four-16x9

© Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

The Florida Panthers will have three prospects fighting for a spot in the Frozen Four.

With tournament set to get underway on Thursday, prospects Jack Devine (University of Denver), Owen Lindmark (University of Wisconsin) and Carter Berger (Western Michigan University) are all ready to go.

After already claiming the national championship in 2022, Devine and the top-seed Pioneers will face four-seed University of Massachusetts on Thursday in the Springfield Regional at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

A standout junior and top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, Devine, a seventh-round pick (221st overall) by the Panthers in 2022, ranks tied for third in goals (27) and sixth in points (55) in the nation.

In the Providence Regional, Lindmark will try to help lead the two-seed Badgers past three-seed Quinnipiac on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPNews.

A fifth-round pick (137th overall) by the Panthers in 2019, Lindmark, who is in his fifth and final season at the University of Wisconsin, has posted a career-high 21 points (11 goals, 10 assist). A two-way center, the 22-year-old was the only forward on the team nominated for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Appearing in his third straight NCAA tournament, Berger will man the blue line for the four-seed Broncos against powerhouse one-seed Michigan in the Providence Regional on Friday at 5 p.m. ET on ESNPU.

Taken by the Panthers in the fourth round (106th overall) in 2019, Berger ranks second among Western Michigan University defensemen in goals (4), first in assists (16) and tied for first in points (20).

While 16 teams are currently in contention, only four will remain when the Frozen Four takes place on April 11. After that, the final two teams will compete in the national championship game on April 13.

A full schedule of the tournament can be found below.

Springfield Regional

Semifinals, Thursday

  • No. 1 Denver vs. No. 4 UMass, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
  • No. 2 Maine vs. No. 3 Cornell, 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPNews)

Final, Saturday

  • Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Sioux Falls Regional

Semifinals, Thursday

  • No. 1 Boston University vs. No. 4 RIT, 5 p.m. ET (ESPNU)
  • No. 2 Minnesota vs. No. 3 Omaha, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Final, Saturday

  • Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Providence Regional

Semifinals, Friday

  • No. 1 Boston College vs. No. 4 Michigan Tech, 2 p.m. ET (ESPNU)
  • No. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 3 Quinnipiac, 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPNews)

Final, March 31

  • Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Maryland Heights Regional

Semifinals, Friday

  • No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 4 Western Michigan, 5 p.m. ET (ESPNU)
  • No. 2 North Dakota vs. No. 3 Michigan, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Final, March 31

  • Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Frozen Four

  • National semifinals, April 11, 5 and 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
  • National championship game, April 13, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN)

News Feed

Florida Panthers Celebrate 30th Anniversary Series with ‘2010’s Night’ on Thursday, March 28

Panthers Prospect Report | March 27, 2024

RECAP: Bruins 4, Panthers 3

PREVIEW: Barkov, Forsling return for big battle with Bruins

Territory Talk: Reinhart hits 50! (Ep. 291)

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Ben Steeves

RECAP: Panthers 4, Flyers 1

PREVIEW: Panthers look to close out back-to-back on high note in Philadelphia

RECAP: Rangers 4, Panthers 3 (SO)

PROSPECTS: Devine Named a Hobey Baker Award Top-10 Finalist

PREVIEW: Eastern Conference heavyweights square off at MSG

NOTEBOOK: ‘You have to earn it every day’

Florida Panthers Announce Limited 2024-25 Territory Memberships Available Now

RECAP: Predators 3, Panthers 0

PREVIEW: Panthers look to slow down streaking Predators

‘It’s unbelievable’: Panthers cut ribbon at Baptist Health IcePlex

Florida Panthers Unveil State-of-the-Art Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale

Territory Talk: Sam Bennett (Ep. 290)