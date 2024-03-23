PREVIEW: Eastern Conference heavyweights square off at MSG

NEW YORK – The Florida Panthers will look to get back on track against the Metropolitan Division-leading New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

After being shut out 4-0 against the Nashville Predators at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday, the Panthers dropped their third straight game for the first time since mid-January, and just the second time this season.

Despite their three-game skid, the Panthers, who sit second in the Atlantic Division at 45-20-4, have outshot their opponents 104 to 88 and have killed off 13 of 15 opposing power plays in that stretch.

With a quick back-to-back road trip through New York and Philadelphia, being on the road could help the Panthers get back to playing the dominant style they showcased for much of this season.

The league’s best road team, the Panthers boast a 24-9-2 record on the road this season and have won 14 out of their last 16 games away from home.

“There's a simplicity to our game on the road,” said Panthers head coach Paul Maurice. “We play a road game. It's a simple game to play. The challenge is how hard it is. You will ebb and flow in your ability to maintain that. Sometimes injuries and your schedule affect it, but mentally we want to play as hard as we can every single shift.”

Over the last 16 games on the road, forward Matthew Tkachuk has topped Florida’s stat sheet with 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) and 52 shots on goal. Sam Reinhart, an all-star this season, has registered nearly a goal per game in that same span, finding the back of the net 14 times.

The goalie tandem of Sergei Bobrovsky (9-2-0) and Anthony Stolarz (5-0-0) has been stellar on the road as well in that 16-game stretch, posting a combined .939 save percentage and two shutouts.

Getting the nod tonight and for the third time this season against the Rangers, Bobrovsky owns a 2-0-0 record, 2.50 goals against average and a .919 save percentage in the season series.

Ahead of tonight’s tilt, the Panthers made a few lineup changes that will see forwards Kyle Okposo and Steven Lorentz getting into the lineup and Ryan Lomberg and Jonah Gadjovich coming out.

Maurice also noted there will be a game-time decision among the team’s defensive corps.

With the playoffs on the horizon, it’s all about managing reps.

"We've got a bunch of guys that are either dealing with something or just coming off something,” said Maurice. “It's the perfect time for us to get players that are healthy in the lineup. I do want all of these guys to have played a game within the last 10 before the playoffs start. It’s an opportunity for those guys.”

Another playoff-level test, the Rangers, who sit at 46-20-4, have gone 24-9-0 at home this season with a +26 goal differential and are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games at the world’s most-famous arena.

With elite players at all positions, the Panthers will have no time to get comfortable.

One of the league’s most-dynamic players, Rangers forward Artemi Panarin ranks fifth in the NHL in scoring with 97 points (41 goals, 56 assists) in 70 games.

“He can make plays and score a lot of goals,” Vladimir Tarasenko said of his former teammate in New York. “I think to limit that you have to eliminate time and space and try to play physical on him. We will have a game plan to follow and just need to do it.”

On the blue line, 2021 Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox has recorded 59 points (13 goals, 46 assists) in 60 games with a +18 plus/minus rating.

Like the Panthers, the two-goalie system has paid dividends for the Rangers.

Igor Shesterkin, who claimed the Vezina Trophy in 2022, is 29-15-2 with a .912 save percentage, while Jonathan Quick, who’s racked up 391 career wins, is 16-5-2 with a .916 save percentage.

In net tonight, the Panthers will go against a kicking Shesterkin, who has a .925 save percentage and two shutouts in his last five starts.

“With a lot of good goalies, you have to go to the hard areas,” said Tarasenko. “We need to get in front of him, don’t let him make easy saves, and make his life harder.”

Facing off for the third and final time this season, the Panthers will look to complete the season sweep against the Rangers after taking the first two hard-fought games by scores of 4-3 and 4-2.

PREGAME QUOTES

“I feel like every game right now at this time of the season is big, especially right now with us not playing the way we need to play and want to play. It’s time to bounce back and get back to what we do.” – Niko Mikkola

“Everybody seems so nice. It's been easy [joining this team]. Everybody is very helpful and supporting me.” – Vladimir Tarasenko

FIVE CATS STATS

Sam Reinhart is second in the NHL in goals on the road with 26 goals.

Matthew Tkachuk leads the team with 43 points on the road.

Gustav Forsling leads the league in road plus/minus rating at +25.

The Panthers are 14-6-0 against the Metropolitan Division this season.

Brandon Montour has logged 16 points in the last 20 games.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Evan Rodrigues – Kevin Stenlund – Vladimir Tarasenko

Nick Cousins – Steven Lorentz – Kyle Okposo

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola – Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura – Uvis Balinskis

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

RECENT TRANSACTIONS:

- March 21: D Uvis Balinskis recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

When: Saturday, March 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

TV & Streaming: ABC, ESPN+

Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM App & Streaming 932; Panthers App

Watch Party: Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park