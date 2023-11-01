NOTEBOOK: Updates on Bennett and Ekman-Larsson

DETROIT – The Florida Panthers are expected to be without Sam Bennett for an undetermined period of time after the second-line center was injured during Monday’s overtime loss in Boston.

The incident occurred in the second period when Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm came down awkwardly on Bennett’s left leg while the two were battling near the right post of Boston’s net.

“Everyone was excited about him coming back,” captain Aleksander Barkov said. “He’s such a big part of our culture here. Let’s hope for the best that it’s not long term. We missed him and we saw that in the first period. We played really good in the first period and he was part of that.”

The victim of some bad luck, the game was Bennett’s first of the season after he'd already missed the team’s first seven games due to a lower-body injury he sustained in the preseason on Oct. 5.

Luckily, the Panthers believe this new injury isn’t as serious as his previous one.

“He’s not day to day,” head coach Paul Maurice said after Wednesday’s practice in Detroit. “He’s going to be a little longer. We don’t think it’s as significant as the first [injury]. We’ll see how he feels. What happens in the first three days will tell us how long it’s going to be. That’s really it.”

After being promoted to the second line against the Bruins following Bennett’s injury, Anton Lundell, who has dished out a pair of assists through eight games this season, will remain in that crucial spot when the Panthers face the Red Wings on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena.

During today’s practice, Lundell was flanked by Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk.

“I thought Lundy played a heck of a game in Boston,” Maurice said. “It’s as hard as I’ve seen him play this season. I was really happy with that. He moved well. He was on the body. He was being aggressively involved in the game. It’s good to get to play with different players. Matthew has a different game, and so does Carter, than almost anybody else. They have a different style.”

OEL IS OK

The news was good on Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

After exiting the game in Boston in the third period after being the victim of an illegal hit to the head from Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, the Panthers defenseman was a full participant in today’s practice.

“Ekman-Larsson should be good to go tomorrow,” Maurice said.

On Monday, the NHL suspended McAvoy for four games for the incident.

“We’ve all seen guys take light hits sometimes and be out for extended periods of time,” Maurice said. “To see that, it’s just so dangerous. There’s not much you can do in terms of rehab. It’s great that that he got through the protocol and felt better today.”

Playing alongside Gustav Forsling on Florida’s top-defensive pairing, Ekman-Larsson has recorded three points (one goal, two assists) in eight games. Joining the Panthers on a one-year deal this past summer, the 32-year-old veteran is averaging 23:52 of ice time per contest.

DYNAMIC DUO

There’s no question that Barkov and Sam Reinhart have found a groove together.

Teaming up on the top line in the early goings of this season, the two forwards have been providing the Panthers with a formidable one-two punch at both ends of the ice thus far.

When they’ve been deployed together, the Panthers have led 7-1 in goals at 5-on-5.

“The puck has been finding its way in the net,” Barkov said. “Reino and Roddy (Evan Rodrigues) are such smart players. They know how to play hockey and they know where to go and how to read off me. I kind of do the same thing with them. It’s easy to play with smart players.”

Helping the Panthers accumulate a 4-2-1 record over their last seven games, Barkov and Reinhart have combined for a whopping 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in that stretch.

Against the Bruins, their line was responsible for both of Florida’s goals.

With Rodrigues, who’s also played a very big role in the line’s early-season success, not taking the ice for today’s practice, Eetu Luostarinen slid into his spot alongside Barkov and Reinhart.

Maurice said Rodrigues is dealing with a “minor issue” and is hopeful to play tomorrow.