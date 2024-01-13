Florida Panthers Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky Voted to 2024 NHL All-Star Game Roster

SUNRISE, Fla. – The National Hockey League announced today that Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been selected to compete at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto as part of the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual.

“Sergei has been the pinnacle of consistency this season for our team, an exemplary veteran presence in net who has been a true difference maker night in and night out,” said Panthers General Manager Bill Zito. “Panthers fans made their voices heard, and we are thrilled for him to join Sam Reinhart as ambassadors for our organization in Toronto at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend.”

Bobrovsky’s election marks his third selection to participate in the NHL All-Star Weekend. He previously represented the Columbus Blue Jackets at the 2017 All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles and was selected for the 2015 All-Star Weekend in Columbus but could not attend due to injury.

Bobrovsky, 35, is tied for second in the league in wins (21) and his 2.42 goals against average ranks fourth among NHL goaltenders who have appeared in at least 20 games this season. His .913 save percentage is tied for eighth best among that group, and he leads all NHL goaltenders with 12 wins since Nov. 27th, posting an 12-3-0 record over that span.

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, has earned the win in each of his past seven appearances, posting a .923 save percentage and 2.12 goals against average since the start of Florida’s current nine-game win streak that began Dec. 23rd vs. Vegas.

Bobrovsky’s 126 wins (126-63-15) with Florida are the second most in club history, behind only Roberto Luongo’s 230. This season, he earned his 40th career shutout in his 370th career NHL game on Nov. 27th at Ottawa and played in his 650th NHL game on Nov. 2nd at Detroit, becoming the 41st goaltender to reach the mark.

A total of 44 Players will participate in the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, with each of the four squads comprised of 11 players (nine skaters and two goaltenders). The captains of the four All-Star teams, who will be paired with celebrity captains, will select their teams in the televised Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft during NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1.

Panthers All-Time All-Star Representatives

1994:

Forward: Bob Kudelski

Goaltender: John Vanbiesbrouck

1996:

Coach: Doug MacLean

Goaltender: John Vanbiesbrouck

1997:

Coach: Doug MacLean

Defenseman: Robert Svehla

Goaltender: John Vanbiesbrouck

1999:

Forward: Viktor Kozlov

2000:

Forward: Pavel Bure (MVP)

Forward: Viktor Kozlov

Forward: Ray Whitney

2001:

Forward: Pavel Bure

2003:

Forward: Olli Jokinen

Defenseman: Sandis Ozolinsh

2004:

Goaltender: Roberto Luongo

2007:

Defenseman: Jay Bouwmeester

2008:

Goaltender: Tomas Vokoun

2009:

Defenseman: Jay Bouwmeester

2012:

Defenseman: Brian Campbell

2015:

Defenseman: Aaron Ekblad

Goaltender: Roberto Luongo

2016:

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Forward: Jaromir Jagr

Defenseman: Aaron Ekblad

Goaltender: Roberto Luongo

2017:

Forward: Vincent Trocheck

2018:

Forward: Aleksander Barkov

2019:

Defenseman: Keith Yandle

2020:

Forward: Jonathan Huberdeau

2022:

Coach: Andrew Brunette

Forward: Jonathan Huberdeau

2023:

Forward: Matthew Tkachuk (MVP)

Forward: Aleksander Barkov

2024:

Forward: Sam Reinhart

Goaltender: Sergei Bobrovsky

