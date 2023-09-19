Florida Panthers Foundation Hosts 2nd Annual Cats Classic

WESTON, Fla. -- The boys are back in town.

With the 2023-24 season on the horizon and training camp fast approaching, the Florida Panthers Foundation hosted its 2nd Annual Cats Classic at The Club at Weston Hills on Monday.

Players and staff from the Panthers were joined by season ticket holders, sponsors, and partners for an 18-hole scramble to raise money for the Florida Panthers Foundation.

“The goal of the Florida Panthers Foundation is four-pronged: children's health and education, the endangered Florida Panthers, veteran issues and growing the game of youth hockey in South Florida,” said John Colombo, Vice President of the Florida Panthers Foundation. “What we do today, as among a lot of the other events that we host throughout the year, raise money that we can then in turn give back through our grant program as well as through programs that we run to increase visibility to support those efforts and support the South Florida community.”

No stranger to community engagement, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, who donates money and raises awareness for Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital with each and every goal and assist that he piles up each season, was ready to hit the links with supporters for a good cause.

“We're fortunate to do the thing that we've been dreaming about and play hockey,” said Barkov. “We also like to give back to the community and I know Panthers have been doing an excellent job the past years in helping the community to grow, so we're happy to help.”