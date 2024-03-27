Florida Panthers Celebrate 30th Anniversary Series with ‘2010’s Night’ on Thursday, March 28

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today that they will celebrate their 30th Anniversary Series with ‘2010’s Night’ presented by SeatGeek on Thursday, March 28 when the Panthers host the New York Islanders at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 PM.

The Panthers will welcome back select alumni from the 2010’s including former Panthers Captain Ed Jovanovski to drop the ceremonial puck along with Keith Yandle and Shawn Thornton who will participate in the night’s celebrations.

Fans in attendance on March 28 can collect the final puck in the three-game 30th Anniversary Series puck collection. Pantherland will continue to sell authentic jerseys with the 30th Anniversary logo and fans will have the option to purchase the 30th Anniversary patch and visit Section 124 to have it pressed onto a jersey. Additionally, there will be 2010’s-themed merchandise available for purchase on March 28.

A special game-worn set of 30th Anniversary patched jerseys will be sold at Inside the Boards on March 30.

Fans who purchase two Coca-Cola Zero Sugar beverages at any Amerant Bank Arena concession stand will receive a special Panthers Captain Aleksander Barkov pin.

The Florida Panthers Foundation will have their limited-edition 2010’s mystery pucks available for purchase at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com.

2023-24 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM). Florida Panthers Territory Members will receive special benefits and experiences all season long as the Cats celebrate their 30th anniversary season. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMembershipsto learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form.