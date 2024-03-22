Florida Panthers Announce Limited 2024-25 Territory Memberships Available Now

SUNRISE, Fla.- The Florida Panthers announced today that a limited number of Territory Memberships are available now for the 2024-25 season.

“Thank you to our existing members who have already renewed for next year at record rates,” said Panthers President & CEO Matt Caldwell. “We feel that it is an incredibly exciting time to be a part of the Panthers family with constant additions to the fan experience at Amerant Bank Arena well underway. There will soon be even more to enjoy at the brand-new Baptist Health IcePlex at FTL War Memorial, including on-ice programming for all ages. Our commitment to Broward County is stronger than ever and we hope to welcome our 30-year loyal fans and new generations through our doors.”

Members enjoy an array of exclusive benefits including:

Invites to Exclusive Experiences and Events

Access to NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Tickets and Amerant Bank Arena concerts & events

25% savings on concessions and merchandise

Florida Panthers Ticket Trade Program

Interest Free Payment Plan

Extremely limited Territory Memberships are available in the lower bowl, club level and premium areas. Great options are available in the upper level to catch all the action. To purchase or to see available areas, please call 954.835.PUCK or visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships.

2023-24 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM). Florida Panthers Territory Members receive special benefits and experiences all season long as the Cats celebrate their 30th anniversary season. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMembershipsto learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form.