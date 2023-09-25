Florida Panthers, Amerant Bank Arena Announce Facility-Wide Enhancements for 30th Anniversary Season

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers and Amerant Bank Arena today announced multiple arena enhancements aimed at elevating the onsite experience for fans, players, employees and concertgoers.

“Our organizational pillars—curating a world-class experience for our fans, investing in our people and players, and serving the community—were the driving force behind these capital improvements,” said Florida Panthers Executive Vice President of People & Facilities Rob Stevenson. “From new guest amenities to sustainable technology, we couldn't be more excited to deliver these arena-wide enhancements or more appreciative of our team's hard work in bringing them to life.”

Amerant Bank Arena enhancements include the following:

New HVAC Units: The Panthers new state-of-the-art HVAC units not only achieve NHL ice quality atmospheric requirements but ensure the cleanest internal air quality for sellout games. Fans, players, artists and employees now enjoy some of the best internal environmental conditions in the NHL.

Marine-grade custom captain’s chairs for increased capacity and comfort

State of the art sound system

All electric power

Panthers leaping cat front façade with light-up eyes

Access to book the Fanboni is provided to Panthers Territory Members and Group ticket buyers, based on availability on a first-come, first-served basis.

ABA Centers Sensory Room: New to Amerant Bank Arena, ABA Centers of Florida will have a permanent sensory-friendly quiet lounge for families located near Section 301 on the upper level, with sensory supplies for each regular season Panthers game.

2023-24 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM). Florida Panthers Territory Members will receive special benefits and experiences all season long as the Cats celebrate their 30th anniversary season. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships to learn more or fill out this interest form.

**About Amerant Bank Arena**

Florida’s premier sports and entertainment venue, Amerant Bank Arena is Florida’s largest indoor arena and the second largest sports and entertainment venue in South Florida. Home of the NHL’s Florida Panthers, the state-of-the-art Amerant Bank Arena continues to host hundreds of major concerts, events, and performance acts each year, which have included the likes of Elton John, Harry Styles, Beyonce, Lizzo, WWE, Billboard Latin Music Awards and more. Located in Sunrise, Florida across from the Sawgrass Mills Mall, which attracts upwards of 30 million visitors annually, the Broward County-owned Amerant Bank Arena is one of the top-ranked venues of its kind in the world, servicing Broward, Collier, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach Counties and beyond. For more information about Amerant Bank Arena and upcoming events, games, and concerts, visit AmerantBankArena.com and follow @AmerantBankArena on Facebook and Instagram and @AmerantArena on X.