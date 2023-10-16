Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Jonah Gadjovich on a One-Year Contract 

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Jonah Gadjovich on a one-year, one-way contract.

“Jonah is a physical, highly competitive forward who brings versatility and size to our roster,” said Zito.

Gadjovich, 25, appeared in 35 games with the San Jose Sharks in 2022-23, recording seven points (3-4-7). He led all Sharks skaters last season with 57 penalty minutes and posted 92 hits.

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound native of Whitby, Ontario has skated in 79 NHL contests between Vancouver (2020-21) and San Jose (2021-22 to 2022-23) producing 10 points (4-6-10). In 100 American Hockey League (AHL) appearances with the Utica Comets (2018-19 to 2020-21), Gadjovich amassed 45 points (32-13-45) and 81 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Gadjovich skated in four seasons (2014-15 to 2017-18) with the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), recording 155 (89-66-155) points in 228 regular season appearances. In 2016-17, he led all Owen Sound skaters with 46 goals (46-28-74) in 60 games, ranking third among OHL skaters, en route to being named to the OHL Second All-Star Team.

Gadjovich was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the second round (55th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.

2023-24 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM). Florida Panthers Territory Members will receive special benefits and experiences all season long as the Cats celebrate their 30th anniversary season. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships to learn more or fill out this interest form.