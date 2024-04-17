2024 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND BEGINS SATURDAY

By NHL Public Relations
NEW YORK (April 17, 2024) – The National Hockey League today announced the dates, starting times and national television coverage for the Eastern Conference Game 1s of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round, which begins Saturday, April 20. The complete First Round schedule will be announced when available. All times listed are ET and subject to change.

EASTERN CONFERENCE – GAME 1s

Date Time (ET) Carolina [M2] vs. NY Islanders [M3] Networks

Saturday, April 20 5 p.m. NY Islanders at Carolina TBS, truTV, MAX, SNE, SNW, SNP, SN360, TVAS

Date Time (ET) Boston [A2] vs. Toronto [A3] Networks

Saturday, April 20 8 p.m. Toronto at Boston TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS

Date Time (ET) Florida [A1] vs. Tampa Bay [WC1] Networks

Sunday, April 21 12:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Florida ESPN, SN, TVAS

Date Time (ET) NY Rangers [M1] vs. Washington [WC2] Networks

Sunday, April 21 3 p.m. Washington at NY Rangers ESPN, SN, TVAS

Fans worldwide can share their predictions for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and face off against friends, family, colleagues, hockey experts and fellow hockey fans in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge presented by Betway, now available in six languages. The eligible entrant that finishes atop the leaderboard will win the chance to attend a 2024-25 NHL event. Visit NHL.com/Bracket to register

