Zizing ‘Em Up: Overcoming Barkov injury ‘has to be a team thing’ for Finland

Only this time, it was Barkov who was bitten by the injury bug.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion had knee surgery after being injured at training camp on Sept. 25 and will be out an estimated 7-9 months, missing the Olympics in the process.

Another major international tournament, another key cog missing for Finland.

Barkov participated in the Olympics once before, as an 18-year-old in Sochi in 2014. Unfortunately, he sustained a lower-body injury in Finland’s second game and missed the rest of the tournament.

“That’s one of the most disappointing things,” Lehtinen said. “He was so much looking forward to representing Finland again, especially after his Sochi Olympics came to a premature end. And now this.

“I texted him soon afterward. I mean, there’s not a lot of words you can say. I just tried to push his spirits up and let him know, fairly or unfairly, that’s sports.”

Rather than immediately fill Barkov’s spot on the roster, Finland’s hierarchy will instead leave it vacant for the immediate future and use the time to scout potential candidates leading up to the final roster announcement in early January.

“The first thing is, you feel for the player and the person,” Lehtinen said. “But injuries happen in sports, and you have to adjust.

“We still have a lot of great players and leaders, and the enthusiasm is very high. You could tell when we got together with the players in August; they were disappointed when NHL players didn’t go to Beijing in 2022 because of COVID so now they have another chance.”

Finland will still have the likes of Stars forwards Mikko Rantanen (32 goals last season) and Roope Hintz (28), and Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (29), who combined for 89 goals last season.

But there is no doubt losing Barkov is a significant blow for a Finland team that has been awarded a medal in four of the past five Olympics, including gold in 2022.

THE SNUB CLUB

Certain players don’t need extra motivation in making a push to be selected for their respective national teams for the Olympics.

Being passed over to play in the 4 Nations Face-Off provided more than enough venomous fuel for that, thank you very much.

Just ask Canadian center Robert Thomas of the St. Louis Blues.

“It was frustrating,” he told NHL.com. “Definitely came out with a bit of a chip on my shoulder.”

So, for that matter, did fellow Canadian center Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens.

The proof is in the numbers.

When last season resumed Feb. 22 after the conclusion of 4 Nations, Thomas led the NHL from that point until the end of the regular season with 40 points (eight goals, 32 assists) in 26 games. Suzuki was fourth with 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) in 26 games.

It was if they were telling the Canadian hierarchy, “How do you like us now?”