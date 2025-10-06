Zizing ‘Em Up: Overcoming Barkov injury ‘has to be a team thing’ for Finland

NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger has been covering the NHL regularly since 1999. Each Monday he will use his extensive network of hockey contacts for his weekly notes column, “Zizing 'Em Up,” to preview the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
TORONTO -- How do you replace the skill and leadership of an Aleksander Barkov?
For Team Finland, there’s no real answer.
“Can you, really?” general manager Jere Lehtinen told NHL.com from Finland. “He’s such a special player. I don’t think one player can do it. It has to be a team thing.
“It’s unfortunate, but we will deal with it. We’ve dealt with such adversity before.”
Indeed, if anyone had reason to feel snakebit, it’s Lehtinen and the Finns.
Back in the spring of 2024, Barkov, the Florida Panthers captain, and Miro Heiskanen, the stud defenseman of the Dallas Stars, were included as part of the initial six players named to Finland’s roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which was held in February. But on Jan. 28, less than three weeks prior to the start of the best-on-best tournament, Heiskanen sustained a knee injury during a collision with Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone and underwent subsequent surgery, sidelining him for more than three months.
Without Heiskanen, Finland’s only win in three games came in overtime against rival Sweden.
On June 16, Heiskanen and Barkov were named again, this time among the first six players for Finland’s team for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.