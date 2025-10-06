Zizing ‘Em Up: Overcoming Barkov injury ‘has to be a team thing’ for Finland

TORONTO -- How do you replace the skill and leadership of an Aleksander Barkov?

For Team Finland, there’s no real answer.

“Can you, really?” general manager Jere Lehtinen told NHL.com from Finland. “He’s such a special player. I don’t think one player can do it. It has to be a team thing.

“It’s unfortunate, but we will deal with it. We’ve dealt with such adversity before.”

Indeed, if anyone had reason to feel snakebit, it’s Lehtinen and the Finns.

Back in the spring of 2024, Barkov, the Florida Panthers captain, and Miro Heiskanen, the stud defenseman of the Dallas Stars, were included as part of the initial six players named to Finland’s roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which was held in February. But on Jan. 28, less than three weeks prior to the start of the best-on-best tournament, Heiskanen sustained a knee injury during a collision with Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone and underwent subsequent surgery, sidelining him for more than three months.

Without Heiskanen, Finland’s only win in three games came in overtime against rival Sweden.

On June 16, Heiskanen and Barkov were named again, this time among the first six players for Finland’s team for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Finland and Sweden reveal their first 6 representatives for their 2026 Olympic teams

Only this time, it was Barkov who was bitten by the injury bug.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion had knee surgery after being injured at training camp on Sept. 25 and will be out an estimated 7-9 months, missing the Olympics in the process.

Another major international tournament, another key cog missing for Finland.

Barkov participated in the Olympics once before, as an 18-year-old in Sochi in 2014. Unfortunately, he sustained a lower-body injury in Finland’s second game and missed the rest of the tournament.

“That’s one of the most disappointing things,” Lehtinen said. “He was so much looking forward to representing Finland again, especially after his Sochi Olympics came to a premature end. And now this.

“I texted him soon afterward. I mean, there’s not a lot of words you can say. I just tried to push his spirits up and let him know, fairly or unfairly, that’s sports.”

Rather than immediately fill Barkov’s spot on the roster, Finland’s hierarchy will instead leave it vacant for the immediate future and use the time to scout potential candidates leading up to the final roster announcement in early January.

“The first thing is, you feel for the player and the person,” Lehtinen said. “But injuries happen in sports, and you have to adjust.

“We still have a lot of great players and leaders, and the enthusiasm is very high. You could tell when we got together with the players in August; they were disappointed when NHL players didn’t go to Beijing in 2022 because of COVID so now they have another chance.”

Finland will still have the likes of Stars forwards Mikko Rantanen (32 goals last season) and Roope Hintz (28), and Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (29), who combined for 89 goals last season.

But there is no doubt losing Barkov is a significant blow for a Finland team that has been awarded a medal in four of the past five Olympics, including gold in 2022.

THE SNUB CLUB

Certain players don’t need extra motivation in making a push to be selected for their respective national teams for the Olympics.

Being passed over to play in the 4 Nations Face-Off provided more than enough venomous fuel for that, thank you very much.

Just ask Canadian center Robert Thomas of the St. Louis Blues.

“It was frustrating,” he told NHL.com. “Definitely came out with a bit of a chip on my shoulder.”

So, for that matter, did fellow Canadian center Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens.

The proof is in the numbers.

When last season resumed Feb. 22 after the conclusion of 4 Nations, Thomas led the NHL from that point until the end of the regular season with 40 points (eight goals, 32 assists) in 26 games. Suzuki was fourth with 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) in 26 games.

It was if they were telling the Canadian hierarchy, “How do you like us now?”

Robert Thomas nets his third career overtime goal

To be fair, Thomas’s bid for a 4 Nations spot was sidetracked when he missed 12 games from late October until mid-November with a fractured right ankle. Because final rosters needed to be confirmed by early December, there were questions -- and understandably so -- regarding how quickly Thomas could bounce back.

With the Olympics on the horizon, there are no such issues.

“Obviously it was really disappointing last year not being on the 4 Nations team,” Thomas said. “You know, it [stunk] getting hurt, but I felt like I still had a good chance. So yeah, it pushes you when it didn’t happen.

“Going into this year, everyone wants a winner, so I think just making sure that the Blues are at or near the top of the League and if I'm able to help get us up there, I think there's no reason I shouldn't be [considered].”

Hockey Canada agrees. Thomas and Suzuki were invited to its orientation camp in August.

“Going to the camp was really special,” Suzuki said. “Just to be part of it, getting to be able to spend time with that group of players, getting to talk to the coaching staff and management, and just kind of show them who I am. I’ve never been coached by them before, so just to get to know them really. Put a face to the name. Get to know them that way.

“It would mean a lot to represent Canada, obviously. Hopefully I can have a good start to the season and show them what I can be a part of.”

Nick Suzuki ranks 28th on Top 50 list

One narrative Thomas wanted to put a quick stop to: the notion that there might be any favoritism shown towards him by Canadian general manager Doug Armstrong, who holds the same role with the Blues.

“Look, he showed a lot of confidence in me when he signed me for long term a couple years ago and believed in me,” Thomas said. “But you can't really talk too much about the whole Canada process with him. It's unfair.

“He's got to pick the best team he thinks, whether that's with me or without me. But yeah, he's obviously had a lot of faith and confidence in me throughout my career.”

OLYMPICS STOCK WATCH

Each week we’ll look at a candidate who’s catching our attention in the push to make his respective national team.

Clayton Keller F, United States (Utah Mammoth): Whenever a debate arises on which deserving players were not selected for 4 Nations, Keller’s name should be near the top of the list.

The 27-year-old has 252 points (100 goals, 152 assists) in 241 games over the past three seasons, ranking him 16th in the NHL in that span and fifth among U.S.-born players, trailing only Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs (270), Jason Robertson of the Stars (269), J.T. Miller of the New York Rangers (255) and Matthew Tkachuk of the Panthers (254).

As for his ability to perform on the international stage, Keller captained the U.S. to a gold medal at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship in May, when he had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 10 games.

“It definitely adds hunger, and you want to take that into the season and go from there,” Keller told the Salt Lake Tribune.

Especially if it translates into a role with the U.S. in February.

MIN@UTA: Keller extends Utah Hockey Club's lead in 3rd period

QUOTE/UNQUOTE

“I think anybody that thought that Canada’s goaltending wasn’t up to par with other nations is just not informed in hockey and don’t watch enough hockey. He’s been one of the best goalies in the past two years. He’s the backbone of St. Louis. He’s the reason we have success. And anyone who thinks Canada’s goalies aren’t up to par, they don’t watch hockey.”

-- Blues center Robert Thomas on teammate Jordan Binnington, who was Canada’s starting goalie when it won the 4 Nations Face-Off in February and the leading candidate to hold the role at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

THE LAST WORD

Finally, just a non-Olympic related note.

A celebration of life was held for the late Mark Kirton last week, an event attended by Hall of Fame forward Darryl Sittler, Edmonton Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson, NHL Alumni Director Glenn Healy and dozens of other former NHL players. We’ll honor the family’s wishes and not disclose any details of the emotional heart-tugging event.

At the same time, let’s pay tribute to Kirton, someone who Wayne Gretzky referred to as “my hero” for his valiant battle to raise awareness for ALS.

Kirton was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, in 2018. ALS is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing the loss of muscle control and eventually leading also to the loss of mobility, the ability to eat and speak, paralysis and respiratory failure.

By September 2024, Kirton had enticed the seven Canadian NHL franchises -- the Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Oilers, Calgary Flames, Ottawa Senators, Vancouver Canucks and the Winnipeg Jets -- to unite in their support of the ALS Super Fund to raise funds and awareness for ALS research. During a meeting with politicians in Ottawa at that time including then-Canada’s Minister of Health Mark Holland, it was announced the Super Fund had raised more than $1 million.

In the past few years, ALS has claimed a number of notable figures from the hockey world, including Hall of Fame defenseman Borje Salming, a former teammate of Kirton, on Nov. 24, 2022; Calgary Flames assistant GM Chris Snow on Sept. 30, 2023; and former Senators assistant coach Bob Jones on July 26, 2024.

When Salming was diagnosed with ALS in April 2022, it was Kirton who helped provide guidance for him and his family.

As a player, Kirton was selected by the Maple Leafs in the third round (No. 48) of the 1978 NHL Draft. In parts of six NHL seasons, he had 113 points (57 goals, 56 assists) in 266 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings and Canucks.

Kirton died in August at age 67. At that time, the NHL and all 32 teams were official supporters of the ALS Super Fund.

He may be gone, but his efforts are anything but forgotten. As such, for more on the ALS Super Fund, go to www.alssuperfund.ca.

Rest in peace, “Kirts.”

