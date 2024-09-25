Gretzky leads NHL icons in support of ALS fund, 'hero' Kirton

OTTAWA — Wayne Gretzky, the NHL’s all-time points leader, looked over at Mark Kirton, who was sitting in a wheelchair with an oxygen tube in his nose to help him breathe, and shook his head in awe.

“You are a hero to me,” Gretzky said to his former Ontario Hockey League teammate and longtime friend.

The Great One wasn’t the only one who felt that way on Tuesday.

Here was Kirton, who played parts of six seasons in the NHL, sitting in front of a podium, surrounded by dignitaries from both the political and hockey world, finding himself as the center of attention at the prestigious Wellington Building on Parliament Hill.

All these politicians and puck lovers were gathered in support of ALS Action Canada, a cause Kirton has been at the forefront of for years. As such, you could see the appreciation in his eyes when former Maple Leafs captain and Hockey Hall of Famer Darryl Sittler, his longtime friend, made a special announcement.

“Thanks to the unwavering support of Canada's seven National Hockey League teams, some passionate individuals and countless communities, the ALS Super Fund has reached an incredible milestone of $1 million,” Sittler said.

The room erupted with applause, some of which was directed at Kirton’s efforts.

“Mark could have felt sorry for himself when he was first diagnosed with ALS,” Sittler said. “That would have been understandable. Instead, he’s trying to help raise funds to find a cure for people who have the same thing.”

Kirton’s response?

“This is great,” he said. “But we can’t stop now.”

He doesn’t plan to.

Last year, after a relentless seven-month process by the 66-year-old that included numerous phone calls and Zoom meetings, the seven Canadian NHL franchises -- the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks -- united in their support of the ALS Super Fund to raise funds and awareness for research to solve ALS, a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control and eventually leading to loss of mobility and the ability to eat and speak, paralysis and respiratory failure.

The commitment by those teams came last December. Nine months later, Kirton said he’s amazed the Super Fund has cracked the $1 million mark in such a short time.