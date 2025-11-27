Ovechkin scores 908th NHL goal, Capitals edge Jets

Chychrun pushes goal streak to 4 for Washington, which has won 5 of 6

WPG at WSH | Recap

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 908th NHL goal in the Washington Capitals’ 4-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

Ovechkin was honored in a pregame ceremony for reaching 900 goals and playing 1,500 NHL games. The NHL’s all-time leading goal-scorer gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead at 5:22 when he got to a rolling puck at the point, turned around and floated a wrist shot past Jets goalie Eric Comrie.

Jakob Chychrun extended his goal streak to four games (five goals) for the Capitals (13-9-2), who have won five of six. Charlie Lindgren made 16 saves.

Gabriel Vilardi scored twice, and Kyle Connor had three assists for the Jets (12-10-0), who have lost three straight. Comrie made 30 saves.

John Carlson gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 6:38 of the first period, scoring on a one-timer from the high slot off a pass from Tom Wilson.

Chychrun made it 2-0 at 14:21 when his snap shot from the point went off the crossbar and in. The defenseman has 12 points (six goals, six assists) on a nine-game point streak.

Vilardi pulled the Jets within 2-1 at 19:50. Carlson’s pass from behind the Washington net was intercepted by Connor, who fed in front to Vilardi for the tip-in.

Vilardi tied it 2-2 when he tipped Josh Morrissey's shot past Lindgren during a power play at 1:24 of the second period.

After Ovechkin gave the Capitals the 3-2 lead, Connor McMichael made 4-2 at 5:25 of the third period. Winnipeg’s Elias Salomonsson lost the puck at the Capitals blue line and McMichael scored on a breakaway, deking past Comrie and sliding a backhand shot home.

Mark Scheifele pulled the Jets within 4-3 at 15:11. Dylan DeMelo’s shot deflected off Connor in front and Scheifele popped the loose puck past Lindgren.

