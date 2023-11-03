Golden Knights extend point streak to 11 in win against Jets

William Karlsson and Ivan Barbashev each had a goal and an assist, and Logan Thompson made 29 saves for Vegas (10-0-1).

“We've been fighting as of late, sneaking away with two points [the] last couple of games,” Thompson said. “So, I think tonight was a team effort, the power play was great and the [penalty kill] did a [heck] of a job and we pulled out two points.”

Kyle Connor and Alex Iafallo each had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg (4-4-2). Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves.

"We got real sloppy there for the last 10 minutes for that second period,” Jets associate coach Scott Arniel said. “We got ourselves going again in the third, got some good shifts. We scored that power-play goal, made it 3-2. We're hoping to make it a little bit better, and then another tough one."