Morrissey has 3 points, Jets hold off Canucks to end 3-game slide

Quinn Hughes had three assists and forward Elias Pettersson had two assists for Vancouver (8-9-1), which has one win in the past four games (1-2-1).

Canucks No.1 goalie Thatcher Demko started after not dressing for back-to-back games over the weekend but left with a lower-body injury after giving up three goals on eight shots in the first period. Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves on 21 shots in relief.

A team spokesperson said the injury was not related to what kept Demko out on the weekend.

“Lower body,” coach Adam Foote said, “and we’ll find out tomorrow the time.”

Hughes also left at 9:09 of the second period favoring his left arm after taking a hooking penalty trying to tie up Jets forward Mark Scheifele on a rush chance. But the Canucks captain and top defenseman returned at 13:19, just as the team went on a power play.

“I don't know, weird play, just one of those weird ones,” said Hughes, adding trainers were “taping me up” when he heard they were going on the power play. “I think I'm all good.”

Winnipeg went ahead 1-0 at 4:57 of the first period after Morrissey skated onto a loose puck above the left face-off dot unchecked and sent a backdoor pass through the legs of defenseman Filip Hronek and off the skate of Jonathan Toews driving to the far edge of the crease.

Kiefer Sherwood tied it 1-1 with his team-leading 11th goal of the season at 10:21, skating down the left wing behind Hughes and finishing the give-and-go by snapping Hughes' second drop pass from below the goal line past Hellebuyck’s glove on the far side.