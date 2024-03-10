Canucks start fast, shut out Jets for 4th straight win

Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves for the Jets (40-18-5), who were coming off a 3-0 win at the Seattle Kraken on Friday.

“Whatever my message was before the game was clearly wrong,” Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. “It starts with that, I guess. The bottom line is that’s the worst game we have played in my two years here. By far. Because we didn’t have one player play a good game. Not one. It starts there. And it ends there. It’s as simple as that.”

J.T. Miller put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 2:05 of the first period, poking the second rebound of Hughes’ initial shot over the goal line after Hoglander chipped it behind Hellebuyck.

Hoglander then made it 2-0 off the rush at 13:47 with a wrist shot from the right dot that went through a moving screen from Suter and in off Hellebuyck. It was Hoglander’s 20th goal of the season, all at even strength.

“He's been terrific for us, energy wise,” Tocchet said. “There's been games where we're maybe not on our game, and he'll just do something, whether it's heavy forecheck or get a big goal, to ignite our team. He's an igniter.”

Phillip Di Giuseppe made it 3-0 at 17:00 on a 2-on-1 that started with Demko making a backdoor save on Mason Appleton with his left pad. The puck bounced out to Teddy Blueger, who skated up the ice and passed across to Di Giuseppe in tight. It was Di Giuseppe’s second straight game with a goal after going 29 without scoring.

“I just didn't get it up,” Appleton said of his shot. “Good save, but I had half of the net to work with. If I elevated that puck. That's just what it was. Five seconds later, it's in the back of our net and we're down [3-0]. That was kind of tough to swallow there.”

Pettersson made it 4-0 on a power play at 4:04 of the second period, knocking a bouncing puck past Hellebuyck after Hughes point shot hit Conor Garland in the slot and deflected to the left side of the crease.