Boeser has 2 goals, assist in Canucks win against Jets 

Pius Suter also scored twice, Nils Hoglander had a goal and assist, Quinn Hughes had two assists, and Kevin Lankinen made 19 saves for the Canucks (32-25-11), who have won three of four. Vancouver now holds the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, tied on points with the St. Louis Blues having played one less game.

Nikojal Ehlers and Alex Iafallo scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves for the NHL-leading Jets (47-18-4), who had won three straight.

Drew O’Connor put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 4:55 of the first period, one-timing a cross-ice pass from Hughes short-side past Hellebuyck from the right face-off dot for his first goal in 14 games.

Ehlers tied it 1-1 at 14:50, finishing a rush chance he started coming out his own end by taking a return pass from Vladislav Namestnikov at the Vancouver blue line, cutting into the middle and firing a wrist shot past Lankinen.

Boeser restored Vancouver’s lead on the power play at 18:29 by deflecting a Hughes one-timer past Hellebuyck to make it 2-1.

Hoglander put the Canucks ahead 3-1 with three seconds left in the first period. Boeser played a give-and-go with Elias Pettersson in the high slot, then found Hoglander driving to the net for a redirection at the top of the crease.

Iafallo poked in a rebound at the top of the crease to bring Winnipeg within 3-2 at 7:07 of the second period.

Boeser scored his 20th of the season by banging a rebound through Hellebuyck’s pads as he reached to cover the puck to make it 4-2 at 13:57, and Suter converted a backdoor pass from Kiefer Sherwood to extend the lead to 5-2 at 14:43.

Suter scored an empty-net goal with four seconds remaining for the 6-2 final.