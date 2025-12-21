Jets at Mammoth projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

JETS (15-17-2) at MAMMOTH (17-17-3)

7 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gustav Nyquist

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Gabriel Vilardi

Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Jonathan Toews -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Luke Schenn, Cole Koepke

Injured: None

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka

Lawson Crouse -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Brandon Tanev

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Nyquist will move up to Winnipeg’s top line, Vilardi to the second line and Niederreiter to the fourth line; Miller replaces Fleury on defense. ... The Mammoth are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 2-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday.

