Jets at Mammoth projected lineups

JETS (15-17-2) at MAMMOTH (17-17-3)
7 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gustav Nyquist
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Gabriel Vilardi
Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Jonathan Toews -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Luke Schenn, Cole Koepke
Injured: None
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka
Lawson Crouse -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Brandon Tanev
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Nyquist will move up to Winnipeg’s top line, Vilardi to the second line and Niederreiter to the fourth line; Miller replaces Fleury on defense. ... The Mammoth are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 2-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday.