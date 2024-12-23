Jets at Maple Leafs projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (24-10-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (21-11-2)

2 p.m. ET; TSN3, TSN4

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo

Ville Heinola -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Logan Stanley , Rasmus Kupari

Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- David Kampf-- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Conor Timmins

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Pontus Holmberg, Phillippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Auston Matthews (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will have a morning skate. This is the final game for each team before the holiday break.

