Jets at Maple Leafs projected lineups

JETS (24-10-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (21-11-2)
2 p.m. ET; TSN3, TSN4
2 p.m. ET; TSN3, TSN4
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo
Ville Heinola -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Logan Stanley , Rasmus Kupari
Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- David Kampf-- Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Conor Timmins
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Pontus Holmberg, Phillippe Myers
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Auston Matthews (upper body)
Status report
Neither team will have a morning skate. This is the final game for each team before the holiday break.