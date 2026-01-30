Raddysh has goal, 2 assists in Lightning victory against Jets

Yanni Gourde had a goal and two assists, and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (34-14-4), who are 16-1-1 in their past 18 games and have won seven straight at home. Zemgus Girgensons had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves.

It was the final game for the Lightning before they host the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

Kyle Connor scored for the Jets (21-25-7), who have lost three of four (1-2-1). Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves.

Dominic James gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 14:58 of the first period with a shot from the left circle after Raddysh sent him in following a stretch pass by J.J. Moser.

Raddysh extended the lead to 2-0 at 1:37 of the second period with a low slap shot from just inside the blue line.

Connor made it 2-1 at 12:25, scoring in the left face-off circle on a short-side tip of Dylan Samberg’s shot with Gabriel Vilardi providing the screen.

Yanni Gourde pushed the Lightning lead to 3-1 at 15:17. He scored with a redirection from between the circles after a one-timed pass from Kucherov.

Kucherov then scored an empty-net goal at 18:52 of the third period for the 4-1 final.

Kucherov extended his point streak to seven games (four goals, 11 assists).