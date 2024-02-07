Jarry makes 23 saves, Penguins blank Jets to spoil Monahan's debut

The shutout was Jarry’s NHL-leading sixth of the season and 19th of his career.

Kris Letang, Jeff Carter and Bryan Rust scored for the Penguins (23-17-7), who have won two in a row and played for the first time since a 3-2 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 27.

Monahan had one shot on goal for the Jets (30-13-5), who have scored three total goals in four straight losses (0-3-1). Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves.

Monahan was acquired in a trade with the Canadiens on Friday.

Letang put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 7:16 of the first period, scoring on a backhand from the slot.

Penguins forward Noel Acciari was helped to the locker room at 4:15 of the second period after taking an illegal check to the head from Winnipeg defenseman Brenden Dillon, who was given a match penalty.

Pittsburgh scored twice on the power play.

Carter extended it to 2-0 at 7:33, collecting a loose puck off a shot from Erik Karlsson deflected by Lars Eller for a spinning shot around Hellebuyck’s left pad.

Rust pushed it to 3-0 at 9:03, tapping in a loose puck in the crease off a backhand pass from Jake Guentzel.

Sidney Crosby had the secondary assist on Rust’s goal to extend his point streak to eight games (five goals, five assists).

Mark Scheifele, who returned from missing six games with a lower-body injury, seemed to cut the deficit to two goals with a one-timer at 6:44 of the third period, but the goal was waved off when the play was ruled offside following a Penguins coach’s challenge.