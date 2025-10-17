Scheifele scores 2 more, lifts Jets past Flyers

Forward has 5 goals in past 3 games for Winnipeg, which wins 3rd straight

Jets at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Mark Scheifele scored two goals for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday.

Scheifele has scored five goals during a four-game streak.

Vladislav Namestnikov, Morgan Barron and Tanner Pearson also scored for Winnipeg (3-1-0), which won its third straight game. Kyle Connor had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 15 saves.

Owen Tippett and Matvei Michkov scored for Philadelphia (1-2-1). Samuel Ersson made 10 saves.

Namestnikov made it 1-0 at 5:45 of the first period when he scored on the rebound of a Nino Niederreiter chance from in front of the net.

Scheifele notched his first of the night to bring the score to 2-0 at 7:01 of the second period after Gabriel Vilardi held a puck in at the point and found the center in the slot.

Tippett beat Hellebuyck past his glove off the rush to make it 2-1 at 16:22.

The Jets went ahead 3-1 at 17:43 on Barron's shot from the left face-off circle that deflected off two Flyers and past Ersson. The goal extended Barron's point streak to a personal NHL-best four games (three goals, one assist).

Scheifele found the back of the net for the second time at 9:40 in the third period thanks to a Kyle Connor pass that set him up for a one-timer from the left circle on the power-play, making it 4-1. It also gave him 812 points for his NHL career, tying him Blake Wheeler for the most in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history.

Michkov scored on a delayed penalty, hitting Hellebuyck's left shoulder and bouncing into the net behind him, at 17:39 to make it 4-2.

Pearson closed the scoring 5-2 with an empty-net goal at 18:47.

