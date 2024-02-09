Konecny, Flyers hand Jets 5th straight loss

Morgan Frost and Ryan Poehling also each had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia (27-19-6), which has won consecutive games after losing five in a row. Tyson Foerster scored, and Samuel Ersson made 28 saves.

"I thought we had really good jump, kind of fell back there in the second and third and let them play," Flyers forward Scott Laughton said. "They made plays through us, and 'Ersy' was great for us tonight again."

Kyle Connor scored, and Laurent Brossoit made 17 saves for Winnipeg (30-14-5), which has been outscored 16-4 during their skid (0-4-1).

"We'll pull through this," coach Rick Bowness said. "Five on five, we're still the best team in this League. Right now, we're not scoring goals. We're going to stay with what the Winnipeg Jets are, and we're going to keep working and we'll pull through this."

Foerster made it 1-0 at 3:37 of the first period when he put in a pass through the slot from Poehling at the right post.

Konecny gave the Flyers a 2-0 lead at 14:03 when his shot from the slot deflected off Jets defenseman Neal Pionk.

"He's been our best player for a little bit here," Laughton said of Konecny. "He always brings it. He's a little pest … It helps out when you make that many plays and you're on both special teams. He brings it every night, so guys follow him."