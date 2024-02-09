Konecny, Flyers hand Jets 5th straight loss

PHILADELPHIA -- Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist for the Philadelphia Flyers, who handed the Winnipeg Jets their fifth straight loss, 4-1 at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.
Forward has goal, assist, Ersson makes 28 saves for Philadelphia
Morgan Frost and Ryan Poehling also each had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia (27-19-6), which has won consecutive games after losing five in a row. Tyson Foerster scored, and Samuel Ersson made 28 saves.
"I thought we had really good jump, kind of fell back there in the second and third and let them play," Flyers forward Scott Laughton said. "They made plays through us, and 'Ersy' was great for us tonight again."
Kyle Connor scored, and Laurent Brossoit made 17 saves for Winnipeg (30-14-5), which has been outscored 16-4 during their skid (0-4-1).
"We'll pull through this," coach Rick Bowness said. "Five on five, we're still the best team in this League. Right now, we're not scoring goals. We're going to stay with what the Winnipeg Jets are, and we're going to keep working and we'll pull through this."
Foerster made it 1-0 at 3:37 of the first period when he put in a pass through the slot from Poehling at the right post.
Konecny gave the Flyers a 2-0 lead at 14:03 when his shot from the slot deflected off Jets defenseman Neal Pionk.
"He's been our best player for a little bit here," Laughton said of Konecny. "He always brings it. He's a little pest … It helps out when you make that many plays and you're on both special teams. He brings it every night, so guys follow him."
Frost made it 3-0 at 18:06 when he put in a loose puck in front.
"I think we put ourselves behind the eight ball," Jets captain Adam Lowry said. "Throughout the season there's an expectation, a structure that we've been dominant when we're doing, and we've gotten away from it the last couple weeks. ... Some of it is just being ready to go right off the hop. They were a little quicker, a little sharper on pucks."
Poehling scored short-handed with a wrist shot from the right circle to push it to 4-0 at 2:29 of the second period. It was Philadelphia's 11th short-handed goal of the season, tied with the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues for most in the NHL.
"I was thinking pass at first, [but] we actually had a film session earlier today about not making lateral plays on the PK," Poehling said. "So, I was just trying to get it deep and then I saw through his legs there's a lane to the net and that's what ended up happening."
The Jets outshot the Flyers 25-7 during the final two periods.
"They got a couple scrambly goals, bouncing pucks that went their way," Bowness said. "That's going to happen. The most important thing from that is how you respond, and I thought we responded very well in the second and third periods. We dominated, but we're not getting that big goal at the right time. We'll pull through this."
Connor took the puck around Ersson and put it in at the left post for the 4-1 final at 14:48 of the third period.
That was the only puck to get past Ersson, who made his fifth straight start.
"We have full confidence in him," Konecny said. "Thank goodness we had him tonight, because I'm not sure if it's the lead that early that shut us down, but if it wasn't for him, they claw back in it."
NOTES: Connor's goal ended the Flyers' shutout streak against the Jets at 172:13, dating to the third period of a 5-3 Jets win Jan. 23, 2023. ... Winnipeg's skid is their longest since they lost six straight (0-4-2) from Jan. 18-27, 2022. The Jets also have lost four straight on the road (0-3-1). ... The Flyers went 0-for-4 on the power play, including a 58-second 5-on-3 advantage.