OTTAWA -- The Winnipeg Jets extended their franchise-record winning streak to 11 games with a 4-1 victory against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday.
Jets defeat Senators for 11th straight victory
Connor, Scheifele each has goal, assist in win; Ottawa loses 5th in row
Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for the Jets (42-14-3). Hellebuyck has started eight of the 11 games during the streak.
Winnipeg hasn’t lost since Jan. 20, when it fell 5-2 at the Utah Hockey Club.
Tim Stutzle had an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games, Thomas Chabot scored, and Linus Ullmark made 35 saves for the Senators (29-25-4), who have lost five in a row.
Cole Perfetti gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 7:46 of the first period. Nikolaj Ehlers intercepted a Stutzle pass attempt and threw the puck toward the net from the left point before Perfetti redirected it in.
Mason Appleton made it 2-0 at 9:03. After stopping Nino Niederreiter’s shot on the rush, Ullmark lost sight of the puck on the ice in front of him, and Appleton poked it in.
Connor pushed it to 3-0 at 8:04 of the second period when he beat Ullmark to the short side with a quick shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle off a pass from Gabriel Vilardi.
Chabot cut it to 3-1 at 8:53 with a wrist shot over Hellebuyck’s right shoulder from the left face-off dot. Stutzle assisted on the goal, giving him 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) during his point streak.
Scheifele scored into an empty net at 17:04 of the third period for the 4-1 final.
Ottawa defenseman Tyler Kleven left the game midway through the first period with a lower-body injury after a fight with Adam Lowry.