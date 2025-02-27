Jets defeat Senators for 11th straight victory

Connor, Scheifele each has goal, assist in win; Ottawa loses 5th in row

Jets at Senators | Recap

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- The Winnipeg Jets extended their franchise-record winning streak to 11 games with a 4-1 victory against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday.

Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for the Jets (42-14-3). Hellebuyck has started eight of the 11 games during the streak.

Winnipeg hasn’t lost since Jan. 20, when it fell 5-2 at the Utah Hockey Club.

Tim Stutzle had an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games, Thomas Chabot scored, and Linus Ullmark made 35 saves for the Senators (29-25-4), who have lost five in a row.

Cole Perfetti gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 7:46 of the first period. Nikolaj Ehlers intercepted a Stutzle pass attempt and threw the puck toward the net from the left point before Perfetti redirected it in.

Mason Appleton made it 2-0 at 9:03. After stopping Nino Niederreiter’s shot on the rush, Ullmark lost sight of the puck on the ice in front of him, and Appleton poked it in.

Connor pushed it to 3-0 at 8:04 of the second period when he beat Ullmark to the short side with a quick shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle off a pass from Gabriel Vilardi.

Chabot cut it to 3-1 at 8:53 with a wrist shot over Hellebuyck’s right shoulder from the left face-off dot. Stutzle assisted on the goal, giving him 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) during his point streak.

Scheifele scored into an empty net at 17:04 of the third period for the 4-1 final.

Ottawa defenseman Tyler Kleven left the game midway through the first period with a lower-body injury after a fight with Adam Lowry.

