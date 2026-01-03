Jets at Senators projected lineups

JETS (15-20-4) at SENATORS (19-15-5)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Nino Niederreiter
Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Koepke -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Luke Schenn, Haydn Fleury, Gustav Nyquist
Injured: None
Senators projected lineup
Ridly Greig -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins -- Stephen Halliday -- David Perron
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Leevi Merilainen
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Linus Ullmark
Injured: Lars Eller (broken foot)
Status report
Jets coach Scott Arniel made changes to the second, third and fourth lines during their morning skate Saturday; Koepke will come in for Nyquist, a forward, on the fourth line. … Miller will come in for Schenn on the third defense pair. ... Merilainen will make his third consecutive start with No. 1 goalie Ullmark remaining away from the team for personal reasons. … Coach Travis Green made changes to each forward line at the Senators morning skate except the Amadio-Pinto-Giroux combination. ... Matinpalo, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a third straight game.