Jets at Senators projected lineups

JETS (15-20-4) at SENATORS (19-15-5)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Nino Niederreiter

Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Koepke -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Luke Schenn, Haydn Fleury, Gustav Nyquist

Injured: None

Senators projected lineup

Ridly Greig -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins -- Stephen Halliday -- David Perron

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Leevi Merilainen

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Linus Ullmark

Injured: Lars Eller (broken foot)

Status report

Jets coach Scott Arniel made changes to the second, third and fourth lines during their morning skate Saturday; Koepke will come in for Nyquist, a forward, on the fourth line. … Miller will come in for Schenn on the third defense pair. ... Merilainen will make his third consecutive start with No. 1 goalie Ullmark remaining away from the team for personal reasons. … Coach Travis Green made changes to each forward line at the Senators morning skate except the Amadio-Pinto-Giroux combination. ... Matinpalo, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a third straight game.