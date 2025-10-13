Stanley scores for Jets in win against Islanders

The 27-year-old defenseman, who also had an assist, entered with five goals in 204 NHL games.

“When other guys can step up and chip in and be a part of that offense,” that’s a good sign,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said.

Morgan Barron, Nino Niederreiter and Tanner Pearson also each had a goal and an assist for the Jets (2-1-1). Eric Comrie made 33 saves.

“I think we all know that we can play a little better one both ends of the rink,” Winnipeg forward Jonathan Toews said. “We’re finding our game. We’ve got some new guys in the room, myself included. We’re working on getting everyone on the same page and getting that 5-on-5 game clicking a bit more and things will start flowing our way.

“Sometimes, you’ve just got to find ways to win these ones.”