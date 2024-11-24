Predators pull away in 3rd to defeat Jets

Steven Stamkos also scored for the Predators (7-11-3), who have won two of their past three. Juuse Saros made 22 saves.

Adam Lowry scored for the Jets (17-4-0), who were coming off a 4-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. Eric Comrie made 32 saves.

Stamkos gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 3:20 of the third period, slapping home a big rebound in the left circle for a power-play goal.

Marchessault pushed the lead to 3-1 at 5:04. Haydn Fleury tried to clear a rebound in front, but the puck instead went right to Marchessault, who scored glove side with a wrist shot from the right hash marks.

Josi scored an empty-net goal at 18:40 for the 4-1 final.

Josi gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 9:55 of the first period on a slap shot from the left point through a screen.

Lowry tied it 1-1 at 9:58 of the second period, jamming in a loose puck in the crease.

Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury after blocking a shot from Stamkos.