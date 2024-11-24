NASHVILLE -- Roman Josi scored twice, and Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and an assist for the Nashville Predators in a 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.
Predators pull away in 3rd to defeat Jets
Josi scores twice, Marchessault has goal, assist for Nashville
Steven Stamkos also scored for the Predators (7-11-3), who have won two of their past three. Juuse Saros made 22 saves.
Adam Lowry scored for the Jets (17-4-0), who were coming off a 4-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. Eric Comrie made 32 saves.
Stamkos gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 3:20 of the third period, slapping home a big rebound in the left circle for a power-play goal.
Marchessault pushed the lead to 3-1 at 5:04. Haydn Fleury tried to clear a rebound in front, but the puck instead went right to Marchessault, who scored glove side with a wrist shot from the right hash marks.
Josi scored an empty-net goal at 18:40 for the 4-1 final.
Josi gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 9:55 of the first period on a slap shot from the left point through a screen.
Lowry tied it 1-1 at 9:58 of the second period, jamming in a loose puck in the crease.
Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury after blocking a shot from Stamkos.