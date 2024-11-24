Predators pull away in 3rd to defeat Jets

Josi scores twice, Marchessault has goal, assist for Nashville

WPG@NSH: Josi unloads slap shot for game's opening goal

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Roman Josi scored twice, and Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and an assist for the Nashville Predators in a 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

Steven Stamkos also scored for the Predators (7-11-3), who have won two of their past three. Juuse Saros made 22 saves.

Adam Lowry scored for the Jets (17-4-0), who were coming off a 4-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. Eric Comrie made 32 saves.

Stamkos gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 3:20 of the third period, slapping home a big rebound in the left circle for a power-play goal.

Marchessault pushed the lead to 3-1 at 5:04. Haydn Fleury tried to clear a rebound in front, but the puck instead went right to Marchessault, who scored glove side with a wrist shot from the right hash marks.

Josi scored an empty-net goal at 18:40 for the 4-1 final.

Josi gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 9:55 of the first period on a slap shot from the left point through a screen.

Lowry tied it 1-1 at 9:58 of the second period, jamming in a loose puck in the crease.

Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury after blocking a shot from Stamkos.

Latest News

Thornton, Sharks celebrate career with number retirement

Nelson has 3 points, Palmieri scores twice to lift Islanders past Blues

Blue Jackets tie it late, top Hurricanes in shootout for 3rd win in row

Golden Knights score 5 in 2nd, ease past Canadiens

Crosby scores 600th NHL goal, Penguins fall to Utah Hockey Club

DeBrusk has 3 points, Canucks hand Senators 5th straight loss 

Marchand scores go-ahead goal in 3rd, Bruins edge Red Wings

Tatar, Devils hold off Capitals for 4th win in 5 games

Crosby scores 600th NHL goal for Penguins

Stars get 2 quick goals in 3rd, defeat Lightning

Avalanche score 7, defeat Panthers for 3rd straight win

Kings edge Kraken, hand them 5th straight road loss

Flames recover, defeat Wild in shootout for 4th straight win 

Kaprizov day to day for Wild with lower-body injury

ESPN's College Gameday shows Stadium Series ice at Ohio State

Michkov, Flyers complete comeback against Blackhawks in OT

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Senators seek to end 4-game skid against Canucks