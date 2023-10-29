Allen makes 42 saves, Canadiens rally to defeat Jets in shootout

Allen stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout, and Nick Suzuki had the only goal in the tiebreaker, deking and scoring on a backhand past Laurent Brossoit’s right pad on Montreal’s first attempt.

Joel Armia scored the tying goal in the third period in his season debut, and Sean Monahan and Justin Barron scored for the Canadiens (5-2-1), who are 4-1-0 in its past five games. Kaiden Guhle had two assists.

Adam Lowry scored twice, Nino Niedereitter had a goal and an assist, and Mason Appleton had two assists for the Jets (4-3-1), whose three-game winning streak ended. Brossoit made 26 saves.

Lowry put Winnipeg up 1-0 at 4:28 of the first period, scoring on a penalty shot after he was hooked from behind by Alex Newhook on a breakaway.

Barron tied it 1-1 at 5:05 with his third goal in the past four games. The Montreal defenseman drove to the net and shot between Brossoit’s pads after taking a centering pass from Rafael Harvey-Pinard inside the blue line.

Lowry gave Winnipeg a 2-0 lead with his second goal of the game 15 seconds into the second period, tucking the puck inside the right post after taking Niederreiter’s reverse pass behind the net.

Niederreiter scored 18 seconds later to extend it to 3-1. He shot a backhand under Allen’s left pad off a centering pass from Mason Appleton after Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky turned over the puck behind the net.

Monahan cut it to 3-2 at 8:23 of the second period on the power play when he scored on a backhand over Brossoit’s left pad after Suzuki’s pass found him alone in the goalmouth.

Armia tied it 3-3 at 1:51 of the third on the rush, shooting past Brossoit stick side from the right circle. It was his season debut one week after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League.

Guhle set up Armia for his second assist after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury.