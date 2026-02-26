Welcome to the NHL Trade Buzz. There are eight days remaining until the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET; March 6). Here's a look around the League at the latest Deadline doings:
NHL Trade Buzz: Canucks hold out Myers for roster management purposes
Kadri, Coleman know they could be moved by Flames; Panthers facing 'a very important week'
© Kirk Irwin/NHLI via Getty Images
Vancouver Canucks
Tyler Myers was a late scratch for the Canucks' 3-2 overtime loss against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday for what the team called roster management purposes.
"I found out last night it may happen and then was told after the morning skate that we'd have to take him out," coach Adam Foote said. "This is the time of year where this kind of thing comes up and you're kind of ready for it and it's just the way it is. It comes with the (NHL) Trade Deadline. We're all aware of what could happen, so it's our job to make adjustments."
Myers is in the second season of a three-year, $9 million contract ($3 million average annual value) the 36-year-old defensemen signed June 27, 2024.
The Canucks (18-33-7) are 32nd in the League standings, and players know moves could be coming before the trade deadline.
"It's that time of year when you're in a position we are, that business decisions are going to get made for management, for players, and obviously that's what happened," forward Evander Kane said. "You have to focus on what's in front of you and just go about your day. It's a short window here that we have until the trade deadline so things can happen at the drop of a hat and guys are not naive to the situation, or guys' individual situations. You're mentally prepared. You're a pro. And whether that type of talk is going on, until it actually happens, you got to do your job."
Forward Brock Boeser sounded as if a Myers trade was inevitable.
"He's such a big voice in the room," Boeser told Sportsnet. "He's a big leader and losing him will [stink]. He's such a good guy, a great guy for the young guys and everyone around the rink. Personally I think he deserves the chance to go win a Cup and just hope he chooses the right team.
"We know what's going to happen; it's the position we're in. They're going to move guys and get what they can. So, yeah, it [stinks] but it's part of the business."
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.
Calgary Flames
Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman are aware that they could be on the move.
Kadri, who leads the Flames with 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) in 56 games, said he's spoken with Calgary general manager Craig Conroy about his situation.
"We've had internal chats," Kadri said. "Obviously those we'll keep private, but, yeah, we've had discussions and communicated. I think that's what makes it great, is having that open line of conversation and just being able to understand where everybody's at."
The 35-year-old center has a 13-team no-trade list, Sportsnet reported. He has three seasons remaining on the seven-year, $49 million deal ($7 million average annual value) he signed with the Flames on Aug. 18, 2022.
Coleman also said he's had conversations with Conroy about his future.
"That's the good thing about 'Conny,' he's lived it," Coleman said. "He's been in my shoes and guys in the room's shoes. There's a lot of mutual respect and understanding the situation on both sides. I don't think it's a lack of appreciation for anyone here, I think it's just the situation we're in."
Coleman practiced without a noncontact jersey Feb. 18 for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury during a 4-1 loss at Boston on Jan. 8. He has 21 points (13 goals, eight assists) in 44 games and is second on the Flames in goals, behind Matt Coronato (14).
Both players would bring significant playoff experience; Kadri won the Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, while Coleman was part of the Tampa Bay Lightning's championship teams in 2020 and 2021.
The Flames (23-27-6) are 11 points behind the Seattle Kraken for the second wild card in the West. They play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN1).
Florida Panthers
General manager Bill Zito said this week will determine how he approaches the trade deadline, and potentially a push for a third straight Stanley Cup championship.
Florida returns from the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 with back-to-back games against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN4, TVAS) and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Then after a day off, they visit the New York Islanders on Sunday, the start of a four-game road trip.
"This is obviously a very important week," Zito said. "We may have easy answers, or easy questions to answer, at the end of it. Or we may have real difficult ones, I don't know. I will be watching every game."
The Panthers (29-25-3) are eight points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.
Florida has six players who can be unrestricted free agents after the season -- forwards A.J. Greer, Cole Schwindt and Luke Kunin, Uvis Balinskis, and goalies Sergei Bobrovsky and Daniil Tarasov.
Or if they want to add, one option to open space under the salary cap would be putting center Aleksander Barkov on long-term injured reserve because of a knee injury, but that would eliminate his potential chance to return during the playoffs.
"There is any number of scenarios that may present themselves," Zito said. "We just have to be poised to make decisions for each of the fact patterns that are presented to us. And we will."
Winnipeg Jets
Jonathan Toews plans to remain with the Jets, even with their chances of qualifying for the playoffs seemingly a long shot at best.
"I wouldn't consider going anywhere,” Toews told The Athletic on Monday. “I want to keep playing for this team.”
The Jets (23-26-8) are nine points behind the Seattle Kraken for the second wild card in the Western Conference but that hasn't dampened the enthusiasm of the 37-year-old center, who hasn't thought at all about the prospect of moving ahead of the trade deadline.
Toews, a Winnipeg native who has a no-movement clause in the one-year, $2 million contract he signed July 1, has been eligible to sign another contract with the Jets since Jan. 1. He can become an unrestricted free agent after this season but said he hasn't pondered going anywhere else.
"I'm obviously thankful the Jets organization and coaching staff have given me [an opportunity] to play in the NHL again," Toews said. "It was an adjustment period this year, but I want to keep playing for this team."
Toews, who missed all of the previous two seasons dealing with long-term COVID-19, has 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 56 games this season.
NHL EDGE: Advanced Stats for Everyone.
The next generation of advanced stats is here. Explore daily infographics, all-new zone maps, player & team comparisons and deep-dive details based on our exclusive, cutting-edge Player & Puck Tracking technology and data.
Toronto Maple Leafs
In a letter to season-ticket holders, the Maple Leafs will do "whatever is needed for this team to make the next step."
Toronto (27-22-9) has qualified for the playoffs nine straight seasons, but it is six points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card in the East after a 4-2 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.
The Maple Leafs play at the Florida Panthers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN4, TVAS).
"The 2025-26 season for the Maple Leafs, so far, has been a series of ups and downs, and unfortunately with a number of key injuries that have affected the team, we are not currently in the position we had anticipated, but that is professional sports," wrote Keith Pelley, president and CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment. "This team has made the playoffs nine seasons in a row, the longest streak in the NHL and something to be proud of, but as I have said since joining the organization (in 2024), our goal is to not just make the playoffs, and we will do whatever is needed for this team to make the next step.
"We understand this team's strengths, as well as the areas we need to address. ... While we always strive to be as open as possible, I know that you understand, in the world of professional sports, protecting competitive advantages is paramount and limits our ability to reveal team strategy until the appropriate time."