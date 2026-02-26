NHL Trade Buzz: Canucks hold out Myers for roster management purposes

Vancouver Canucks

Tyler Myers was a late scratch for the Canucks' 3-2 overtime loss against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday for what the team called roster management purposes.

"I found out last night it may happen and then was told after the morning skate that we'd have to take him out," coach Adam Foote said. "This is the time of year where this kind of thing comes up and you're kind of ready for it and it's just the way it is. It comes with the (NHL) Trade Deadline. We're all aware of what could happen, so it's our job to make adjustments."

Myers is in the second season of a three-year, $9 million contract ($3 million average annual value) the 36-year-old defensemen signed June 27, 2024.

The Canucks (18-33-7) are 32nd in the League standings, and players know moves could be coming before the trade deadline.

"It's that time of year when you're in a position we are, that business decisions are going to get made for management, for players, and obviously that's what happened," forward Evander Kane said. "You have to focus on what's in front of you and just go about your day. It's a short window here that we have until the trade deadline so things can happen at the drop of a hat and guys are not naive to the situation, or guys' individual situations. You're mentally prepared. You're a pro. And whether that type of talk is going on, until it actually happens, you got to do your job."

Forward Brock Boeser sounded as if a Myers trade was inevitable.

"He's such a big voice in the room," Boeser told Sportsnet. "He's a big leader and losing him will [stink]. He's such a good guy, a great guy for the young guys and everyone around the rink. Personally I think he deserves the chance to go win a Cup and just hope he chooses the right team.

"We know what's going to happen; it's the position we're in. They're going to move guys and get what they can. So, yeah, it [stinks] but it's part of the business."