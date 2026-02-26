Oilers defensemen excited to have Coffey back on bench

Paul Coffey was in a familiar spot, on the bench as an assistant coach with the Edmonton Oilers, when NHL play resumed Wednesday following the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

It was not where the Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman was expected this season, but he answered a call for help with Edmonton struggling defensively, allowing 3.34 goals per game, the seventh most in the NHL, entering its game against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNW).

"I think he can offer a lot to our group, and right now I think we need a little jolt, something to change the direction of where our team has been going," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said after Coffey's return was announced Feb. 18. "I've got a lot of respect for Paul. My time working with him, I didn't know him before, but obviously I liked working with him and I thought between the two of us and the coaching staff we had in the past, we got the most out of the guys. With him coming back, he'll give us that jolt and add some new perspectives."

This is the second time Coffey has joined the Edmonton coaching staff during a season. The first was 14 games into the 2023-24 season, after coach Jay Woodcroft and assistant Dave Mason were fired Nov. 12, 2023, following a 3-9-1 start.

Knoblauch replaced Woodcroft and Coffey was added to the staff to run the defense.

Edmonton made a dramatic turnaround and reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, losing 2-1 at the Florida Panthers.

Coffey stayed on for the following season and the Oilers went back to the Final, losing to the Panthers in six games.

Edmonton is looking to get back to the Final this season but has struggled with consistency. The Oilers lost 6-5 at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, extending their losing streak to four games. They allowed at least four goals in all four games.

"I had really good conversations with Kris the last little while and we threw around the idea to see if it made sense," Coffey said. "I'm just coming in to do what I do best, get the players ready to play. The players decide everything. If you put the players in positions to succeed, they will decide things."

Coffey takes over from Mark Stuart, who has been part of the coaching staff since the 2022-23 season. Stuart remains on the staff and on the bench for Edmonton.

"We're still working closely together as we did the last two years," Coffey said. "We had some good success."