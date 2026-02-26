Oilers defensemen excited to have Coffey back on bench

Hall of Famer returns as assistant, 'he can offer a lot to our group'

Bouchard Ekholm EDM talking before faceoff

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

Paul Coffey was in a familiar spot, on the bench as an assistant coach with the Edmonton Oilers, when NHL play resumed Wednesday following the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. 

It was not where the Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman was expected this season, but he answered a call for help with Edmonton struggling defensively, allowing 3.34 goals per game, the seventh most in the NHL, entering its game against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNW).

"I think he can offer a lot to our group, and right now I think we need a little jolt, something to change the direction of where our team has been going," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said after Coffey's return was announced Feb. 18. "I've got a lot of respect for Paul. My time working with him, I didn't know him before, but obviously I liked working with him and I thought between the two of us and the coaching staff we had in the past, we got the most out of the guys. With him coming back, he'll give us that jolt and add some new perspectives."

This is the second time Coffey has joined the Edmonton coaching staff during a season. The first was 14 games into the 2023-24 season, after coach Jay Woodcroft and assistant Dave Mason were fired Nov. 12, 2023, following a 3-9-1 start.

Knoblauch replaced Woodcroft and Coffey was added to the staff to run the defense.

Edmonton made a dramatic turnaround and reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, losing 2-1 at the Florida Panthers.

Coffey stayed on for the following season and the Oilers went back to the Final, losing to the Panthers in six games.

Edmonton is looking to get back to the Final this season but has struggled with consistency. The Oilers lost 6-5 at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, extending their losing streak to four games. They allowed at least four goals in all four games.

"I had really good conversations with Kris the last little while and we threw around the idea to see if it made sense," Coffey said. "I'm just coming in to do what I do best, get the players ready to play. The players decide everything. If you put the players in positions to succeed, they will decide things."

Coffey takes over from Mark Stuart, who has been part of the coaching staff since the 2022-23 season. Stuart remains on the staff and on the bench for Edmonton.

"We're still working closely together as we did the last two years," Coffey said. "We had some good success."

First Shift: Sydney Crosby out with injury, Coffey return to Oilers

Edmonton is hoping Coffey's approach to running the blue line can get its defensemen back on track.

Evan Bouchard, Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm, Jake Walman and Ty Emberson were part of the core that helped the Oilers return to the Final last season. Spencer Stastney and Alec Regula are new additions to the group.

"Regardless of who's behind the bench coaching the 'D,' the onus has to be first on us, taking accountability," Walman said. "There is more that all of us could be doing to be at that championship level. There's a lot more that needs to come from us first."

Coffey is second all-time among NHL defensemen in goals (395), assists (1,135) and points (1,531) during a 21-season career that saw him win the Stanley Cup four times, including three times with the Oilers (1984, 1985, 1987). He also won the Norris Trophy as the top defensemen in the NHL three times (1985, 1986, 1995).

Internationally, Coffey won the Canada Cup three times with Team Canada (1984, 1987, 1991) and finished second at the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004.

"It's Paul Coffey, he's definitely a figure behind the bench that a lot of people look up to and respect," Walman said. "He's got that aura when he walks in the room a little bit. It'll be a change and we're looking forward to that."

Bouchard could be the biggest benefactor of Coffey's return, considering the similarities between them as offensive-minded defensemen. Bouchard leads NHL defensemen this season with 65 points (16 goals, 49 assists) in 59 games.

"I think it's a familiar face, which is nice for everyone," Bouchard said. "We know we have to step it up in the second half of the season, so a little shakeup might be a good thing for us. I think it's valuable for everyone. He's been around for a while now and knows everyone on the back end so it's helpful to bring him in other than someone that doesn't understand the guys in here."

Coffey brings a certain comfort level to the group and is able to read the game and relay information to Oilers defensemen as it is happening. Edmonton (28-23-8) is third in the Pacific Division, one point behind second-place Anaheim and six behind the first-place Vegas Golden Knights. The Oilers also are just one point ahead of the fourth-place Seattle Kraken.

"It's an injection of energy," Ekholm said. "He's obviously a very good communicator and his resume speaks for itself, so we're excited to have him back. I think he brings a lot on the bench and the communicator that he is, he sees the game in a way probably not a lot of other human beings do, so that has big value. I certainly think he brings stuff both on and off the ice."

Related Content

Gauthier scores late in 3rd for Ducks to edge Oilers, give Quenneville 1,000th win

EDM@ANA: Bouchard scores goal against Lukas Dostal

Bouchard’s first NHL hat trick

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Shesterkin, Fox return for Rangers against Flyers

NHL On Tap: Kings host Oilers looking to climb in Western Conference race

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Perfetti scores in OT, Jets rally past Canucks

Gauthier scores late in 3rd for Ducks to edge Oilers, give Quenneville 1,000th win

Dorofeyev scores twice, Golden Knights rally to top Kings

Jack Hughes celebrates Olympic golden goal, praises Team USA in Devils return

Necas, Kelly each has 2 points, Avalanche defeat Mammoth

Johnston scores twice, Stars defeat Kraken for 7th straight win

Lightning stay hot, top Toronto for 6th straight win

Fantasy spin on 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

Thompson, Krebs help Sabres edge Devils

Capitals score twice late in 3rd, defeat Flyers

NHL Status Report: Carlsson back for Ducks against Oilers

Devils celebrate Hughes, Team USA gold medal in 1st game back from break

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy