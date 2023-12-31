Jets rally past Wild, spoil Fleury's 1,000th NHL game

“Going into both games (of the home-and-home), you knew it was going to be a hard-fought battle,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. “There wasn’t much room out there. Kind of [a] low-event game for a while. That’s the way both teams play. John (Hynes) has got these guys playing really, really hard. They’re tough to play against.”

Marcus Foligno and Frederick Gaudreau scored for Minnesota (16-15-4), which had won seven straight at home. Fleury made 26 saves.

“It’s disappointing you lost the game, for sure, but there’s lot of positives to take out of it,” Hynes said. “As you said, just how hard we fought. I thought we were right there. We had an opportunity to win the game, but I think when you get into these tight games like this against a really good team, it comes down to details, and tonight that was probably the difference in the game.

Ryan Hartman appeared to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 16:44 of the first period, but Winnipeg successfully challenged for offside prior to the goal.

Foligno did put the Wild in front 1-0 at 18:07 when he tipped in Jared Spurgeon's point shot.

“Better effort (today),” Foligno said. “It’s a tough game to lose, but all in all, it was a good game. It had everything. It’s tough to lose it for 'Flower' like that in that sense, 1,000 games, [heck] of an accomplishment. You want to win it for him. Disappointing the way it had to end there.”

Lowry tied the game 1-1 at 2:08 of the second period, getting to a rebound and scoring with a backhand into an open net. It was his 100th NHL goal.

“It’s something I’ll look back on and be proud of,” Lowry said. “I’m not necessarily known really for my scoring, so it’s nice to be able to contribute once in a while. Hopefully, I can score another 100 in this league and it doesn’t take me a decade.”

Gaudreau responded for the Wild with a one-timer on the power play to make it 2-1 at 3:56 of the third period.