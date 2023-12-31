Wild shower Fleury with flowers ahead of 1,000th NHL game

For such a special occassion the Minnesota Wild showered their Flower with flowers.
Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was set to play his 1,000th NHL game on Sunday and when he showed up, the team had some surprises in store for him.
Veteran goalie just the fourth netminder to reach milestone
For such a special occassion the Minnesota Wild showered their Flower with flowers.
Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was set to play his 1,000th NHL game on Sunday and when he showed up, the team had some surprises in store for him.
Fleury entered XCel Energy Center holding a bouquet and walked down a hallway that was covered with rose petals in honor of his nickname, Flower.
Teammates joined Fleury in the flower-lined halls outside the Wild locker room and were all smiles.
The 39-year-old and three-time Stanley Cup champion is just the fourth goalie in NHL history to reach 1,000 games while 384 skaters have hit the mark. Only Hall of Fame goalies Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy and Roberto Luongo have played more games between the pipes.
It seems, at least for the pregame on Sunday, Fleury's prank war with teammate Brandon Duhaime- who joked the goalie was about a decade older than he actually was and lived to regret the joke almost immediately - is on hold.