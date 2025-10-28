Jets at Wild projected lineup

JETS (6-3-0) at WILD (3-5-2)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNWI, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Morgan Barron -- Gustav Nyquist
Cole Koepke -- Parker Ford -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Brad Lambert, Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov
Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Marcus Johansson
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Ben Jones
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Zeev Buium -- Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton -- David Jiricek
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Tyler Pitlick
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)
Status report
Lowry, a forward, continues skating with the group after undergoing offseason surgery and is on track to return this month or in early November. … Zuccarello joined the group for the first time since sustaining an injury in training camp. The forward is on track to return in mid-November. … Foligno, who missed a 6-5 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday with an upper-body injury, is questionable, but took part in the morning skate.