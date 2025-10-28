Jets at Wild projected lineup

JETS (6-3-0) at WILD (3-5-2)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNWI, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Morgan Barron -- Gustav Nyquist

Cole Koepke -- Parker Ford -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Brad Lambert, Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Marcus Johansson

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Ben Jones

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Zeev Buium -- Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton -- David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Tyler Pitlick

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)

Status report

Lowry, a forward, continues skating with the group after undergoing offseason surgery and is on track to return this month or in early November. … Zuccarello joined the group for the first time since sustaining an injury in training camp. The forward is on track to return in mid-November. … Foligno, who missed a 6-5 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday with an upper-body injury, is questionable, but took part in the morning skate.