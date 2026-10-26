Jets look to build on lessons learned in Heritage Classic loss

Nobody scored in the first period. Montreal got two goals from defensemen – Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle – in the second and then held on in the third.

Winnipeg third-line forward Isak Rosen scored a one-timer goal, off a pass from Gabriel Vilardi with 4:36 left to make it 2-1. Montreal goalie Jacob Fowler had stopped the first 30 shots he faced.

Shortly after, Viggo Bjorck almost scored on a wrap-around, but Guhle played goalie and made a stop with his knee in the crease. With 92 seconds left in the game, Montreal forward Josh Anderson was penalized for tripping Mark Scheifele.

Winnipeg pulled goalie Stuart Skinner and played the rest of the game with a 6-on-4 advantage but did not manage a shot on goal.

“It’s about finding a way to be on the right side of those,” Lowry said. “Whether it’s that lull we had in the second period where we found ourselves giving up two (goals). We just got to find a way to work ourselves out of that.”

Winnipeg forward Dawson Mercer, playing in his first game with the club, is expected to be part of that solution.

The two-way, multiposition forward was the crown jewel in the trade on Friday that sent franchise goalie Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils and ended the soap opera that had consumed the Jets throughout the offseason and the first three weeks of the regular season.

Mercer certainly had a memorable first game.

Somehow, the club had a “Top Gun” outfit for him at the ready, so he took part in the red-carpet entrance with the team. During the team introductions, Mercer was given a special shoutout by the public address announcer.

“It kind of caught me off guard when I got introduced when I was walking out there, so that was pretty good to get that welcome,” Mercer said.