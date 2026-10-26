Beniers kicks off Seahawks game at Lumen Field

Kraken forward gets crowd fired up before ‘Sunday Night Football’ matchup

Matty Beniers at Seahawks game

© Seattle Seahawks

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Matty Beniers is officially part of the 12.

The Seattle Kraken forward raised the “12th Man” flag at Lumen Field before the “Sunday Night Football” matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs.

Wearing a custom No. 10 Seahawks jersey, Beniers hyped up the crowd before the marquee NFL matchup.

Beniers and the Kraken next hit the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs at on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET (SNO, Prime Video, KING, KONG).

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