Beniers kicks off Seahawks game at Lumen Field

Matty Beniers is officially part of the 12.
The Seattle Kraken forward raised the “12th Man” flag at Lumen Field before the “Sunday Night Football” matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs.
Kraken forward gets crowd fired up before ‘Sunday Night Football’ matchup
© Seattle Seahawks
Matty Beniers is officially part of the 12.
The Seattle Kraken forward raised the “12th Man” flag at Lumen Field before the “Sunday Night Football” matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs.
Wearing a custom No. 10 Seahawks jersey, Beniers hyped up the crowd before the marquee NFL matchup.
Beniers and the Kraken next hit the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs at on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET (SNO, Prime Video, KING, KONG).