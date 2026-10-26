Robertson scores twice, Stars pull away from Islanders for fifth straight win

Schaefer scored for the Islanders at 13:43 to tie it 1-1 during 4-on-4 play. The defenseman skated down the left side before snapping the puck just over Oettinger’s right shoulder and under the crossbar.

The 19-year-old passed Bobby Orr for the second most goals by a teenage defenseman in NHL history. He has 25 goals in 93 games.

Robertson scored during that same 4-on-4 segment at 14:32 to make it 2-1 Dallas. He knocked down a pass attempt from Schenn behind the net, skating in front and wristing a shot past Sorokin’s glove from point-blank range.

“I mentioned the other day that we were one pass away from making it on the tape,” Robertson said. “We executed some 2-on-1s, some odd-man rushes, and goals went in. That’s just a shot of confidence for everyone in the locker room. Look to keep building on it and keep executing.”

Palmieri tied the game back up 2-2 at 4:01 of the second period. Ryan Pulock shot the puck from the point shortly after a face-off, and the rebound kicked off the end boards and right to Palmieri, who beat a recovering Oettinger with a backhand shot.

Justin Hryckowian made it 3-2 for Dallas on the power play at 10:52. Thomas Harley’s point shot rebounded off the boards above the goal line, and Hryckowian backhanded the puck in.

Schenn tied the game 3-3 after Anthony Duclair fed him a puck from behind the net out above the crease, where he sent a quick snap shot past the blocker of Oettinger at 17:45.

“I think we could’ve been tighter in our D-zone, ended more plays,” Palmieri said. “That’s how we’re gonna be successful. We’ve seen that recipe and what it looks like, especially these last couple games. For whatever reasons, we weren’t executing breaking the puck out and weren’t doing a great job ending plays in our D-zone.”

NOTES: Rantanen’s goal was his 322nd, moving him past Olli Jokinen for the third most by a Finland-born player in NHL history. … Forwards Dylan Hryckowian and Matthew Seminoff each made his NHL debut for Dallas. Hryckowian was in the starting lineup for Dallas along with his older brother, Justin, and finished plus-1 in 10:03 of ice time. Seminoff had two shots on goal in 8:53. … Stars forward Radek Faksa (lower-body injury) did not play after he left in the third period of a 3-2 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. … Forward Sam Steel (undisclosed) was also out; the forward was given an injection as part of treatment Friday. Gulutzan said after the game that both may also miss Dallas’s game on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils.