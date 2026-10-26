Quinn Hughes reaches 500 points in return to Vancouver, Wild top Canucks

Maxim Shabanov and Kirill Kaprizov also each had a goal and an assist and Calvin Pickard made 15 saves for his first win with the Wild (8-3-2), who were playing back to back after a 5-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. They’re 6-2-1 in their past nine games.

“I just liked our push back,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “Vancouver came out really hard, physical, aggressive, kind of took the play to us a little bit. But I thought the second half of the first period we got ourselves competitively into the game the way we needed to, and I liked how we responded throughout.”

Max Sasson and Brock Boeser scored in the third period for the Canucks (2-10-1), who have lost 10 straight (0-9-1). Leevi Merilainen made 30 saves.

Vancouver started strong but was outshot 29-7 over the final two periods.

“We keep talking about it, like we do it for a period, and then in the second period, we stopped doing it,” Boeser said. “I don't know why. You can kind of see the ice tilt in their favor, and they get the momentum and we need to find a way to respond when they're tilting the ice. We need to find a way to squash it and get the momentum back.”

Vancouver outshot the Wild 10-5 in the first but trailed 1-0 after Shabanov converted a cross-crease feed from Kaprizov on the power play at 18:33, tucking the puck just inside the post before Merilainen could get across.

“We had obviously a really good start to the game,” coach Manny Malhotra said. “Exactly what we tried to establish early. Spent quite a bit of time in their zone. Got the shots we wanted. Everything but the score was a positive for us coming out of the first and then weren't able to maintain that in the second.”