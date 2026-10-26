NHL nationally televised games for week of Oct. 26

Each Monday throughout the 2026-27 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the fifth week of the regular season.
Highlights include the Boston Bruins visiting the Carolina Hurricanes, two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, and Connor McDavid looking to extend his point streak with the Edmonton Oilers against the Calgary Flames on "Wednesday Night Hockey" on Prime in Canada.