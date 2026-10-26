NHL nationally televised games for week of Oct. 26

Bruins-Hurricanes clash, McDavid point streak with Oilers among highlights

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© Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Kevin Weekes
@kevinweekes Special to NHL.com

Each Monday throughout the 2026-27 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the fifth week of the regular season. 

Highlights include the Boston Bruins visiting the Carolina Hurricanes, two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, and Connor McDavid looking to extend his point streak with the Edmonton Oilers against the Calgary Flames on "Wednesday Night Hockey" on Prime in Canada.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27

Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360)

It's a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the NHL. The Bruins (9-2-1) have an eight-game point streak, including seven wins. They are averaging 4.00 goals through 12 games this season while allowing just 2.17 per game. Jeremy Swayman has played the bulk and has shown no worse for the wear (7-1-1, 2.20 goals-against average, .920 save percentage). The Hurricanes (9-2-2) have won nine of 11 and have averaged 3.92 goals per game this season and allowed 2.46, so these Eastern powerhouses are pretty evenly matched on paper. Carolina has had some bad luck with injuries, currently without forwards Jordan Staal, Taylor Hall and Mark Jankowski, but it did get Seth Jarvis back recently and continues to find ways to win.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28

Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, NBCSP+)

After going nine games without a win to start the season, the Flyers (3-7-3) won three in a row before a 5-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Matvei Michkov has definitely had his share of struggles the past two seasons, but the forward is off to an encouraging start this season with 10 points (eight goals, two assists) through 13 games. Trevor Zegras has also turned it around after a slow start; after having just two assists in the first seven games, he has seven points (two goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak. The Capitals (6-4-0) have been inconsistent, but offseason forward acquisitions Alex Tuch (seven goals) and Boone Jenner (four goals) have been solid. Washington is hoping Alex Ovechkin can find his scoring touch soon; its captain has one goal in 10 games in his final NHL season.

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers (8:30 p.m. ET; Prime)

Connor McDavid enters the week leading the League with 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) and is averaging a whopping three points per game in 11 games. He has a point in each of his 11 games this season, including nine multipoint games and three five-point games. Edmonton (8-2-1) has the top three scorers in the NHL with forward Leon Draisaitl (23 points) and defenseman Evan Bouchard (21 points). We know the Oilers can score, but they have to be better defensively after a 7-2 loss at home to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The Flames (4-6-0) have looked much better of late, winning three in a row. They've allowed a total of four goals during the run after allowing at least four in six of their first seven games.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29

Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN+)

This Original Six matchup features two teams looking to turn their fortunes around. The Blackhawks (3-8-0) need to find an answer to their scoring woes. Through 11 games, their leading goal-scorer has four goals (Roman Kantserov), and Patrick Kane leads the team with seven points. The good news is Connor Bedard has made an impact with five points in five games since returning from injury. Detroit (4-4-3) had points in six straight games (3-0-3) before a 4-1 loss at Calgary on Saturday. Points are huge, but the Red Wings need to turn some of those one-point games into victories. I've been impressed with what I've seen from rookie Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, who has eight points (two goals, six assists) and is plus-10 in 11 games. He looks more comfortable than last season, when Brandsegg-Nygard had one assist and was minus-5 in 14 games.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31

Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, SN-PIT)

After you're done trick-or-treating, why not watch some Saturday evening hockey? Pittsburgh (5-6-1) has responded from four straight regulation losses with victories against the Florida Panthers and Nashville Predators. Who would have guessed that through the first month of the season, the Penguins’ leading scorer would be Erik Karlsson? The defenseman has 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 12 games. Three of Pittsburgh’s top six scorers are defensemen (Samuel Girard, Kris Letang), and two of the forwards are Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby, so I'd like to see more depth scoring, especially with perennial 20-goal scorer Bryan Rust out at least six weeks with an injury. Montreal (6-3-2) is coming off of a 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets in the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic on Sunday and did so without captain Nick Suzuki, who's out 2-4 weeks with an injury. Prior to Sunday, Suzuki missed only one game since entering the NHL in 2019-20, so they'll definitely miss his all-around game in the lineup.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

MONDAY

Los Angeles Kings at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; ABTV, NHLN, MSG, TVAS)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Calgary Flames (8:30 p.m. ET; SN+)

TUESDAY

Buffalo Sabres at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360)

THURSDAY

Utah Mammoth at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET: Mammoth+, Utah16, SN-PIT, SN, TVAS)

Buffalo Sabres at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN+)

Vancouver Canucks at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN)

FRIDAY

New Jersey Devils at Vegas Golden Knights (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, NHLN, SN+)

SATURDAY

Edmonton Oilers at New York Islanders (2 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Vancouver Canucks (7 p.m. ET; SNO, SNW, SNP)

Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET; ALT, SN)

SUNDAY

Winnipeg Jets at Carolina Hurricanes (1 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, NHLN, TSN3, TVAS)

Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers (6 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS)

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