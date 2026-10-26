NHL nationally televised games for week of Oct. 26

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28

Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, NBCSP+)

After going nine games without a win to start the season, the Flyers (3-7-3) won three in a row before a 5-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Matvei Michkov has definitely had his share of struggles the past two seasons, but the forward is off to an encouraging start this season with 10 points (eight goals, two assists) through 13 games. Trevor Zegras has also turned it around after a slow start; after having just two assists in the first seven games, he has seven points (two goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak. The Capitals (6-4-0) have been inconsistent, but offseason forward acquisitions Alex Tuch (seven goals) and Boone Jenner (four goals) have been solid. Washington is hoping Alex Ovechkin can find his scoring touch soon; its captain has one goal in 10 games in his final NHL season.

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers (8:30 p.m. ET; Prime)

Connor McDavid enters the week leading the League with 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) and is averaging a whopping three points per game in 11 games. He has a point in each of his 11 games this season, including nine multipoint games and three five-point games. Edmonton (8-2-1) has the top three scorers in the NHL with forward Leon Draisaitl (23 points) and defenseman Evan Bouchard (21 points). We know the Oilers can score, but they have to be better defensively after a 7-2 loss at home to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The Flames (4-6-0) have looked much better of late, winning three in a row. They've allowed a total of four goals during the run after allowing at least four in six of their first seven games.