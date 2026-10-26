O'Reilly has four points, Predators roll past Avalanche

Artturi Lehkonen and Devon Toews scored for the Avalanche (6-5-1), who have lost three of four. Martin Necas had two assists, and Scott Wedgewood made 29 saves.

“We should have been the team with more energy … with (Nashville) playing the back-to-back on the road and us here waiting for them,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “It looked like it was the exact opposite. Some of the things we talked about was using our skating to check and to attack, and we looked like we were the more sluggish group. The second thing we talked about was making sure we stayed out of the penalty box, and that was the exact opposite too.”

Forsberg put Nashville ahead 1-0 with a power-play goal at 4:01 of the first period. Stamkos kept the puck in the offensive zone by blocking Logan O'Connor's clearing attempt along the boards, allowing Josi to collect the loose puck and feed Forsberg for a snap shot from the high slot.

Stamkos made it 2-0 at 10:48 after video review showed his wrist shot bounced off Wedgewood and fully crossed the goal line. Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar swatted at the bouncing puck but was unable to keep it out of the net.

“I wasn’t confident when I skated back to the bench, and they were all telling me it didn’t go in,” Stamkos said. “I had already accepted the fact that it was no goal. When they started showing it on the jumbotron, I was like, ‘Wait a minute.’”