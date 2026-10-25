Eller scores late, lifts Panthers past Blackhawks

Sandis Vilmanis and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for the Panthers (6-4-2), who had lost the first two of their four-game road trip by a combined score of 9-1. Akira Schmid made 19 saves.

“Just mentally I tried to really stay dialed in for a full 60 minutes,” Schmid said. “The last couple of games, there were times when they’d go in, there would be a late goal that goes in. so I just tried to focus on that.”

Ryan Greene and Roman Kantserov scored, and Knight made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (3-8-0), who went 0-for-7 on the power play and have scored three goals over three straight losses.

“There’s going to be frustration; we’re 3-8,” said forward and captain Connor Bedard. “If there’s no frustration, that’s even worse than too much frustration. But you got to use that in the next game and try to dig ourselves out. I think when you play with that edge, you play a little better. If we can do that the rest of the year, that’d be great.”

Greene gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 2:34 of the first period. Andrew Mangiapane collected the puck behind the net and made a quick backhand pass to Greene, who scored on a forehand shot for his first goal in 11 games this season.

Vilmanis tied it 1-1 at 6:49 on a redirection of a shot by Sam Reinhart for his first goal this season in 11 games.